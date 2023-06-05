Scotland stabbing: Man dies in Fraserburgh as police investigate incident

A man’s death in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, is being investigated by authorities following what is believed to be a stabbing incident. Police Scotland reported that officers responded to a call about an injured individual on Watermill Road around 6pm on Sunday. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, a 19-year-old man was discovered injured and subsequently transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland stated that “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances” surrounding the incident in Fraserburgh.