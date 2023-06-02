Police release e-fit of man found dead in Gatwick plane undercarriage

Police have released an e-fit image of a man who was found dead in the undercarriage of an aircraft that arrived at Gatwick Airport from The Gambia on December 7. The unidentified man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, and authorities are working with the High Commissioner for Gambia, Interpol, and HM Coroner to establish his identity. The Tui flight had taken off from Banjul shortly before 10pm local time and landed at Gatwick Airport around 4am.

Detective Inspector Darren Lillywhite of Sussex Police commented, “This was a tragic case, and we are working to establish the identity of the man found deceased.” He added that the man would have relatives or loved ones who are unaware of what happened to him.

Detectives are seeking to identify the man for an inquest that may provide answers for his loved ones. Lillywhite urged anyone in the UK who may have been expecting a friend or family member in December who failed to arrive, as well as anyone in The Gambia or neighbouring countries with knowledge of an individual who made travel plans to the UK or Europe, to contact Sussex Police.