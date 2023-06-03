Man arrested at FA Cup final for offensive Hillsborough disaster shirt

An individual was taken into custody at the FA Cup final held at Wembley Stadium for wearing a Manchester United shirt containing a derogatory reference to the Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Liverpool supporters lost their lives. A photograph of the man’s shirt, featuring the number 97 and the words ‘Not enough,’ was shared on Twitter by an account seemingly belonging to a Liverpool fan, @LiverpoolPhotox. The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted the image, stating that the individual had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

The Hillsborough disaster occurred on April 15, 1989, during an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. The tragedy, which led to the unlawful killing of 97 Liverpool fans, was attributed to several police errors, as determined by an inquest jury in 2016.

Follow us on :













In March 2023, both clubs jointly urged their fans to cease “tragedy chanting” prior to a Premier League match at Anfield. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag released a statement calling for an end to chants and online abuse related to tragedies such as Hillsborough and the Munich plane crash of 1958, which claimed the lives of 23 individuals, including eight United players.

Ten Hag stated that using the loss of life from any tragedy to score points is unacceptable and must be stopped. He added that those responsible not only damage the reputation of the clubs but also of their fans and the cities they represent. Klopp agreed, emphasizing that while the rivalry between the clubs is intense, it should not cross the line. He expressed the desire for a passionate and electric atmosphere during matches, but without the inclusion of inappropriate chants that have no place in football.