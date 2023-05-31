Judge to hear appeal on unsealing Prince Harry’s US immigration records

A US federal judge is set to hear an appeal from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, regarding the unsealing of Prince Harry’s US immigration records. The hearing, scheduled for June 6, comes after the Duke of Sussex’s book revealed his past drug use. Nile Gardner, from the Heritage Foundation, announced that the case will take place in Washington, DC Federal Court and will be open to the press. Past drug use can be a reason for visa application denial in the United States, and the Heritage Foundation aims to determine if these revelations were documented in Prince Harry’s visa application.

In his memoirs, Spare, it was disclosed that Prince Harry had used cocaine, smoked marijuana, and experimented with magic mushrooms. This development occurs amidst an ongoing High Court trial involving the Duke, where he is pursuing a contested claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry is also awaiting rulings on whether similar cases against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) and News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun, can proceed. Additionally, a judgment is anticipated in the Duke’s libel claim against ANL concerning an article on his case against the Home Office.