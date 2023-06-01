Items seized in reservoir search linked to Madeleine McCann case

The search for Madeleine McCann, who went missing 16 years ago, has led to the recovery of several items from a reservoir in Portugal. The operation was conducted at the request of German investigators, who have been pursuing suspect Christian B in connection with the case. The Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the search area had been thoroughly examined, and the items seized will be assessed in the coming weeks to determine if they are related to Madeleine’s disappearance.

In June 2020, German police announced their belief that Madeleine was deceased and that Christian B was likely responsible. The recent search operation took place over three days and involved divers exploring the waters and surrounding scrubland. The Arade reservoir, located approximately 31 miles from where Madeleine went missing in Praia da Luz, had previously been searched in 2008 by specialist divers funded by Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia.

The Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office expressed gratitude for the “excellent and very constructive” cooperation between the UK, Portuguese, and German police forces. They also noted that the investigation against 46-year-old Christian B is expected to continue for some time. Currently imprisoned for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in the Algarve region, Christian B has consistently denied any involvement in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.