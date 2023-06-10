Greggs eyes Cornwall expansion, challenging traditional pasty makers

Greggs, the popular UK bakery chain, is planning to expand its presence in Cornwall and the South West of England, potentially competing with traditional Cornish pasty makers. Roisin Currie, the company’s boss, revealed that Greggs aims to open 150 new shops across the nation this year, with a particular focus on Cornwall and the South West. Today, the company is opening its fourth store in Cornwall, located in a business park in Saltash.

Despite being known for its sausage rolls and steak bakes since its founding in Tyneside in 1939, Greggs will face stiff competition in the grab-and-go market in Cornwall, where the Cornish pasty has been a local favourite for centuries. Currie stated, “The opening strategy is going to plan and the new location in Cornwall is a key part of that. Obviously, we are a brand that started from the North and the natural growth of the business from there means there are some parts of the country, such as in Cornwall and the South West, where we see more scope to open sites.”

Currently, Greggs operates around 2,300 shops throughout the UK and aims to expand to over 3,000 as part of its long-term growth strategy. Several new locations in the company’s expansion plan are targeted at tourists and motorists, with openings planned at forecourts and service stations.

In May, Greggs reported that sales had increased by nearly 20% in early 2023, despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The bakery chain’s affordable meals continue to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Currie expressed optimism for the summer season, saying, “We’re looking very positively towards the summer and hopefully this warm weather will mean more people out and about, and ultimately looking for somewhere to eat.”