Fermanagh man sentenced to life for killing family of four and arson

A 32-year-old man, Daniel Sebastian Allen, has received a life sentence for the murder of four family members in County Fermanagh. Allen, who resided near Derrylin on Doon Road, changed his plea just before his trial commenced. He confessed to the killings of siblings Roman Gossett, 16 years old, Sabrina Gossett, 19 years old, and Sabrina’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn. However, he did not admit to murdering 45-year-old Denise Gossett, instead pleading guilty to manslaughter due to a supposed suicide pact. The prosecution accepted this plea.

Allen’s voice trembled as he pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of arson with the intent to endanger life. The incident occurred on February 27, 2018, at a cottage the family was renting just outside Derrylin. Allen had been living with the family at the time of the fire. Upon the arrival of emergency services, he was found standing outside the cottage, with the four bodies discovered inside. Allen had previously denied any involvement in the deaths of Roman and Morgana.

The judge stated, “Since you have pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, I now sentence you to life imprisonment.” A defence barrister noted the gravity of the situation and requested time for the preparation of several professional reports in addition to a pre-sentence report.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 15, during which the judge will determine the minimum number of years Allen must serve before being considered for release. He will also receive prison sentences for manslaughter and arson. As the judge informed him of his life imprisonment for the three murders, Allen nodded before being led away in handcuffs.