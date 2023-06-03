Elderly woman killed in Bedworth dog attack; two arrested

A woman in her 70s has tragically lost her life after being mauled by a dog in Bedworth, Warwickshire. The fatal attack occurred on Kathleen Avenue around 3:50pm on Friday, according to the police. A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of owning a prohibited breed of dog and possessing a dog dangerously out of control. Warwickshire Police confirmed that the dog has been seized and no longer poses a threat to the community.

The arrested woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of a dog-inflicted injury, which is not considered life-threatening. The man has been released on police bail as the investigation continues. Warwickshire Police have also advised residents of an increased police presence in the area during the ongoing investigation.

Supt Sutherland Lane commented on the incident, stating, “This was a tragic isolated incident.” He acknowledged that dog attacks of this severity are extremely rare, but understood the distress it may cause for the local community.