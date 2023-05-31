Body found in Sheffield house sparks murder probe, woman arrested
A murder inquiry has been initiated after the discovery of a body in a house in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police officers found the remains while searching a property on Crofton Avenue in the Hillsborough area on Tuesday. The force is currently conducting investigations to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death.
A woman, 40 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and is still in police custody. Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles stated that the investigation is in its initial stages, but officers are working swiftly to uncover answers.
Knowles explained that the conditions inside the property where the body was discovered will cause some delays, as a thorough forensic examination of the scene is required to identify the individual. He also mentioned that residents in the area should anticipate a continued police presence in the coming days.
