Selangor FC demolish Kelantan United 7-1 with del Valle’s hattrick

Selangor FC made a remarkable comeback from their previous 0-1 defeat to PDRM FC, as they triumphed over Kelantan United FC (KUFC) with a stunning 7-1 victory in a Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru. Selangor’s Colombian player Ayron del Valle, 35, was the star of the show, scoring a hat trick and contributing to KUFC’s worst defeat of the season.

The match began with Selangor taking the lead in the fourth minute, thanks to a goal by Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi. Ayron del Valle then scored his first goal of the night, followed by Faisal Halim making it 3-0 in the 29th minute. Ayron continued to punish KUFC’s goalkeeper Ihlam Amirullah and defence, scoring two more goals and completing his hat trick in the 80th minute.

“Six minutes later Ayron stepped up to register his name on the scoresheet with a powerful strike from outside the box while Faisal Halim made it 3-0 in the 29th minute.”

Despite their comfortable lead, Selangor did not let up on the pressure, with another import player Yohandry Orozco scoring in the 51st minute. KUFC’s consolation goal came from Devid Silva in the 78th minute.

In another match, Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA) secured a 3-0 win over Perak at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, allowing them to climb into third place in the leaderboard. Kedah’s opening goal was scored by Tajikistan import Amirbek Juraboev in the 25th minute, followed by two more goals from skipper Lee Andrew Tuck and Brazilian import William Lira Sousa.

Follow us on :













“Tonight’s result saw Selangor move into second spot in the Super League table with 31 points after 14 matches, eight points behind run-away leader Johor Darul Takzim (39) while Kedah are third on 28 points while Sri Pahang FC are in fourth spot with 25 points.”

The defeat left Perak FC in 11th place with nine points, while KUFC remained in 13th place with six points.