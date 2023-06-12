Malaysia appoints Wan Suraya as Auditor-General, effective tomorrow

Malaysia’s Institute of Integrity (IIM) CEO Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi has been appointed as the country’s new Auditor-General, effective tomorrow, according to an announcement made by Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. The appointment follows the procedures outlined in Article 105 (1) of the Federal Constitution and has received the approval of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after consulting with the Conference of Rulers.

Mohd Zuki highlighted that Wan Suraya’s leadership qualities and her 29 years of experience in public service contributed to her appointment. She has previously held positions such as secretary-general of the National Unity Ministry and Entrepreneur Development Ministry, as well as various roles at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, including deputy secretary-general (strategy and monitoring).

Wan Suraya will be taking over the role from Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, whose contract as Auditor-General ended in February.