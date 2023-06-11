Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed named new Bank Negara Malaysia governor

The Association of Banks Malaysia has extended its congratulations to Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour on his appointment as the next governor of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, the association’s chairman, praised Abdul Rasheed as a “true home-grown talent” who has contributed significantly to the country’s economy.

“The banking industry will certainly benefit from his experience as we continue to progress and navigate through the headwinds,” said Khairussaleh, who also serves as the group president and chief executive officer of Malayan Banking Bhd.

Abdul Rasheed will succeed the current BNM governor, Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, for a five-year term commencing on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2028. The appointment was announced last week after receiving the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

