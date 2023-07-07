Singaporean landlord under scrutiny after using tenant’s undergarments

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A situation of intrusive landlord behaviour recently emerged in Singapore. This involved a homeowner illegally entering the private space of a 23 year old Malaysian woman and her boyfriend who were renting a room, causing them to quickly vacate the premises. The discovery of a scandalous act related to the tenant‘s undergarments was a critical clue that led the way to serious repercussions for the trespassing landlord.

Liew, currently studying and working in Singapore, was cohabiting with her boyfriend in the rental space beneath the roof shared with the homeowner and another Malaysian couple. She recounted that they have been warned by previous tenants about the landlord habitually inviting others to the house and intruding in their private spaces when they were not around. This factor hence incited them to install CCTV for precautionary measures.

Their apprehensions were validated in April this year when the landlord showed the house to visitors without notice and entered their private quarters. However, as the events were not overly dire at that time, they chose to overlook these infringements.

Consequently, an alarming incident occurred on May 17 around 2pm when a notification was received on Liew’s mobile from the surveillance system, indicating an intruder in their room. Upon monitoring the live feed, it was revealed that the intruder was the semi-naked landlord himself rummaging through her wardrobe and finding her undergarments which he used for a lewd purpose. Astonishingly, after finishing his vile act, he returned the soiled underwear to its original place, reported Sanook.

Wariness consumed Liew after witnessing these images, who immediately informed her boyfriend, leading him to alert the police. The couple decided promptly to terminate their tenancy, alongside the other residing couple who did the same after learning about the event. The police arrived the next day for investigation, collecting three pairs of undergarments and three pieces of clothing as evidence.

Liew confessed that she had no sure knowledge about which garments the landlord had tampered with and as a result, decided to discard all her undergarments and wash all remaining clothes. She expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the homeowner showed no intention to return their deposit and the unused rent post this debasing incident.

Latest updates reported after both tenant couples vacated the premises, two young women have now moved into the house.