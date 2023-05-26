Malaysian man kills his pregnant girlfriend, cuts out 4 month old fetus, mutilated body

PHOTO via AP

In a horrifying incident, a 20 year old Malaysian man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend, burning her body twice, and forcibly removing her unborn baby in an oil palm plantation in Sungai Besar, Selangor on Monday.

Reports indicate that observers spotted thick black smoke billowing out of a palm garden, triggering an investigation that revealed the shocking image of the woman’s burnt and disfigured corpse. After a seven-hour investigation, the Malaysian authorities managed to apprehend the suspect and reveal the chilling details of the gruesome case.

Initial inquiries identified the suspect as a 20 year old man who had recently graduated from college, while the deceased was a 21 year old waitress at a restaurant. The pair have been involved in a relationship.

The investigation disclosed that on the night of the incident, the suspect drove the woman to the crime scene after discovering her four-month pregnancy, intending to conceal the news. When she refused to cooperate, an argument ensued, and he brutally killed her.

Shockingly, after assaulting and killing the woman, the aggressor used a knife to viciously pierce her abdomen in an attempt to extract their four-month-old unborn child. He then cold-bloodedly set her remains ablaze.

Despite carrying out the heinous act, the worried perpetrator returned to the crime scene the following morning on a bicycle to set the body on fire again, intent on destroying evidence.

The police stated that flames engulfed 60% of the woman’s body, especially her head. The community is reeling from the horrifying death as they sent her mutilated body for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Furthermore, just five days before the murder, the medical examiner unveiled ultrasound images of the deceased’s unborn baby. The authorities believe the victim had saved these images as a memory of their little life.