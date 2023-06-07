Ex-PM Imran Khan accused of abetting murder in lawyer’s death

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused of involvement in the murder of a lawyer who had filed a high treason case against him. The lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead on his way to the Balochistan High Court complex in Quetta on Tuesday.

Shar’s son, Siraj Ahmed, filed a criminal complaint against Khan, alleging that the former premier was complicit in his father’s murder. Ahmed believes that the murder was connected to the high treason case his father had filed against Khan. Shar had received death threats after filing the petition.

Last month, Shar had filed a petition with the Balochistan High Court, seeking to charge Khan with high treason under Article 6 of Pakistan’s Constitution. Shar argued that Khan’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly in April last year to avoid a no-confidence motion constituted treason.

In a video posted on social media, Khan dismissed the murder charges as absurd and said he was unaware that he had been charged in the case. He added that he was prepared to go to jail if necessary.

Khan’s dissolution of parliament in April 2022 was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, and he was removed from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence a week later.

Attaullah Tarar, an aide to current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accused Khan of being behind Shar’s killing during a press conference on Tuesday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party rejected the allegations and called for a transparent investigation.

Raoof Hasan, the central information secretary for PTI, demanded that Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah be named in the murder case and removed from their positions for investigation. Hasan also called on the Supreme Court to take notice of the lawyer’s killing.

The murder case adds to a long list of legal challenges faced by Khan, who has had more than 100 cases registered against him since his removal from office. His party is facing a crackdown following violent protests last month.

Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with a corruption case, prompting thousands of his supporters to protest across the country. He was released within 48 hours of his detention, but thousands of PTI workers remain in custody. The government has pledged to try those involved in attacks on military installations before military courts.

Over 50 people have been approved for trial in military courts, although proceedings have yet to commence.