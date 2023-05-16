China prioritizes education, tech for skilled population and moderate fertility

Photo Courtesy Channel News Asia

China is emphasizing the importance of education, science, and technology in developing a skilled population, as the state-backed People’s Daily reported that the country aims for a “moderate fertility” level to support economic growth. The Chinese government has been concerned about the nation’s first population decline in six decades and its rapid aging, prompting urgent measures to raise the birth rate, including financial incentives and expanding childcare facilities.

The number of childcare centers in China is set to double by 2025, according to state-backed broadcaster CCTV, which also reported that the number of caregivers per 1,000 people will increase to 4.5 by 2025, up from 2.5 in 2022. However, many Chinese women remain hesitant to have more than one child or even any children, due to the high costs of raising a child and the impact on their careers caused by the lack of childcare facilities reports Channel News Asia.

Gender discrimination and traditional thinking, which places the burden of childcare primarily on women, continue to be prevalent throughout the country. Although authorities have recently increased rhetoric about sharing child-rearing duties, paternity leave remains limited in most provinces. In March, the government’s political advisers proposed opening up fertility services to unmarried women as a potential means to boost the country’s fertility rate.