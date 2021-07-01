Connect with us

Songkhla

30-day curfew for Songkhla following a surge in Covid-19 cases

Maya Taylor

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Songkhla Nakarin Hospital - stock image by Thanat Tantinam/Flickr

Officials in Songkhla have announced a 30-day curfew in an effort to fight a surge of Covid-19 infections in the southern province. According to a Bangkok Post report, the provincial communicable disease committee has confirmed the curfew, which came into effect last night and is in place until July 29. Governor Jaruwat Kliangklao says residents must remain home between the hours of 10pm – 4am. Restaurants, department stores, and markets must close by 9pm.

According to Jaruwat, the rise in Covid-19 cases is the result of at-risk people meeting face-to-face and he has called on residents to cooperate with the curfew in order to curb the spread of the virus.

In the district of Chana, officials are investigating an outbreak of the virus and introducing mass proactive testing of residents. The director of Chana Hospital, Supat Hasuwannakit, says 3 field hospitals are being opened and over 500 beds will be made available this week. He estimates that it will take around a month before case numbers start to go down.

Case numbers have risen after the discovery last week of a cluster at a factory, with 157 new infections now reported in the province. The cases were detected at factories and within communities. The new cases have raised the total number of infections to 5,463, with 15 deaths. The Bangkok Post reports that of those, 22 are critically ill, 361 are moderately ill, and 236 are being treated with the anti-viral drug, Favipiravir.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Songkhla12 seconds ago

30-day curfew for Songkhla following a surge in Covid-19 cases
Product Reviews4 mins ago

Which LG OLED TV should you purchase?
Product Reviews10 mins ago

Top 8 TVs to buy in 2021

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok19 mins ago

Gas station heist possibly inside job
Coronavirus (Covid-19)29 mins ago

Government urged to provide booster shots in sandbox destinations
Thailand31 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox starts, Bangkok hamburgers, curfews announced
Coronavirus (Covid-19)34 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 57 deaths; 5,533 new infections
World57 mins ago

German Covid-19 vaccine only 48% effective in final stage trials
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Officials defend dine-in ban amid fears of a fourth wave
Tourism3 hours ago

Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Tourism10 hours ago

Small businesses fear Phuket Sandbox will leave them behind
Entertainment12 hours ago

Nightlife, restaurants suggest opening in defiance of restrictions
Tourism16 hours ago

New details in the Phuket Sandbox Royal Gazette publication
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist predictions, Sinovac batch problem, Tak cluster | June 30
Thailand17 hours ago

Woman killed while trying to cross the road in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending