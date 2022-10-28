Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynecologist to get nude pics

A pervert in Singapore has been caught pretending to be a female gynecologist in order to trick women into sending him photos of their lady parts. The man, 37 year old Ooi Chuen Wei, from Malaysia, used a fake Facebook profile to contact women.

Chuen asked the women to fill out surveys about their genitals and sex lives. Over the course of four years, he tricked 38 women into sending him a total of almost 1,000 intimate photos and videos, CNN reported.

Chuen was finally caught when a woman became suspicious of him, and realised the “doctor” wasn’t a real person. She then complained to police, who raided Chuen’s home and seized his devices.

Court documents say that Chuen admitted to tricking the women during the police investigation. Singapore state courts on Wednesday found him guilty of “cheating by personation”, and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison.

However, a deputy public prosecutor had asked for the sentence to be at least three years and eight months, citing the large number of victims. The prosecutor, R. Arvindren, called Chuen’s crime a “carefully thought out scheme to satisfy his sexual desires”.

Online sexual exploitation is a problem across the globe. Like Chuen, many perpetrators use social media to contact vulnerable targets. Many exploiters get away with their crimes. But at least Chuen is being punished for his dirty crimes.