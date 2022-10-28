Singapore
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynecologist to get nude pics
A pervert in Singapore has been caught pretending to be a female gynecologist in order to trick women into sending him photos of their lady parts. The man, 37 year old Ooi Chuen Wei, from Malaysia, used a fake Facebook profile to contact women.
Chuen asked the women to fill out surveys about their genitals and sex lives. Over the course of four years, he tricked 38 women into sending him a total of almost 1,000 intimate photos and videos, CNN reported.
Chuen was finally caught when a woman became suspicious of him, and realised the “doctor” wasn’t a real person. She then complained to police, who raided Chuen’s home and seized his devices.
Court documents say that Chuen admitted to tricking the women during the police investigation. Singapore state courts on Wednesday found him guilty of “cheating by personation”, and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison.
However, a deputy public prosecutor had asked for the sentence to be at least three years and eight months, citing the large number of victims. The prosecutor, R. Arvindren, called Chuen’s crime a “carefully thought out scheme to satisfy his sexual desires”.
Online sexual exploitation is a problem across the globe. Like Chuen, many perpetrators use social media to contact vulnerable targets. Many exploiters get away with their crimes. But at least Chuen is being punished for his dirty crimes.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynecologist to get nude pics
Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket
Malaysian man arrested in Bangkok for smuggling liquor
Soon-to-be bride tragically killed in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest Israeli man carrying bullets at Phuket Airport, southern Thailand
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Universal acclaim? Jakapong’s pageant purchase dismays rights campaigners
THAI needs to raise 10 billion baht as part of its restructuring plan
Ask nicely! Offended Myanmar junta refuses to stop slaughter
Thailand to postpone new cash deposit machine rule after backlash
After Bangkok drug party raid, police investigate possible Chinese connections
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides1 day ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites1 day ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya