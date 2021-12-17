Philippines
Four killed, dozens injured as Typhoon Rai batters central Philippines
In this year’s strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines, four people were killed and dozens more were injured. Super Typhoon Rai, also named “Odette” by the country’s authorities, has battered the central islands of the archipelago.
As the storm swept over the Pacific Ocean, 18,000 people have yet to return home out of the more than 300,000 people who sought emergency refuge. Many of the afflicted areas are still blocked off due to the extent of the devastation.
Local media in the hardest-hit city of Surigao, on Mindanao’s southern island, reported considerable damage such as landslides, fallen trees, and downed power lines, including the provincial disaster severely damaged as if it had been struck with a bomb.
Al Jazeera reported that aid is on the way. However, restoring telecommunication lines to full access is being prioritised at the same time as houses have been swamped and airports have been rendered inoperable, leaving individuals stuck on roofs waiting for help.
Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas stated that Rai has caused serious damage to the city of 170,000 people today with its heavy wind. The Philippines, listed as one of the world’s most susceptible countries to the consequences of climate change, is slammed by an average of 20 storms and typhoons per year, which generally wipe away harvests, houses, and infrastructure in already destitute areas.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vietnam tightens border restrictions with Cambodia over Omicron fear
Security forces sent to Burmese refugee camp in Tak following riot
UK records highest daily Covid cases of nearly 90,000
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Four killed, dozens injured as Typhoon Rai batters central Philippines
Prison riot “under control” after hundreds of inmates lashed out over Covid-19 treatment
Friday Covid Update: 3,537 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai parliament considers building casino complex
Don’t laugh! North Korea marks death anniversary of Kim Jong Il
Do you prefer the Indoors or Outdoors in Thailand? | Thaiger Bites
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 event announced in Phuket
Phuket Hotels Association welcomes new leadership team
Man arrested in Udon Thani for allegedly smuggling 550 kilograms of cannabis
300 million baht illegal online gambling site busted in Nonthaburi
5 subcommittees set up to examine casino complex proposal
Fights between Myanmar junta and ethnic armies intensify, 700 refugees flee to Thailand
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
Bangkok restaurant raided, several foreigners caught without entry stamps
Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Thailand2 days ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Bangkok2 days ago
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
- Thailand2 days ago
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety