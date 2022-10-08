Connect with us

Myanmar

Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid

Published

 on 

A monastery in the Karen State village of Mekatha was turned to rubble in an attack by fighter jets on October 6.

Airstrikes by the Myanmar air forces on Thursday destroyed the monastery and several houses in a village near the border with Thailand. The attack on the village began at around 2.30am and lasted about half an hour.

At least one of the 50 monks staying at the monastery was injured, according to abbot Ven. Sirinna. He said…

“I never imagined that something like this would happen here. I would understand it if I were politically active, but I’ve just been focusing on my faith I’m just running a teaching monastery.”

Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid | News by Thaiger

The monastery was destroyed in pre-dawn attacks that began at around 2:30am and lasted about half an hour.

According to a statement released by the Karen National Union (KNU), the air strikes were carried out by three fighter jets from the air force base in Hmawbi, Yangon Region.

The KNU has been at war with the central government since 1949. The political organisation that claims to represent the Karen people of Myanmar. It operates in mountainous eastern Myanmar along the Thai border.

Last Wednesday, the KNU took control of a hilltop base about 10km from Payathonzu, a town on the Thai-Myanmar border that is also known as the Three Pagodas Pass. Reportedly, 13 junta troops, including a deputy battalion commander, were killed in the assault on the base. The KNU has overrun several bases in the area recently, including some that have been controlled by the military for decades.

Residents continue to face aerial attacks launched by the regime in a bid to retake the bases.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Drugs2 hours ago

Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Money2 hours ago

Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
Sponsored1 day ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Myanmar3 hours ago

Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid
Crime4 hours ago

Armed, drunk father tried to snatch his child from school
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Phuket and Chon Buri Governors enact school safety measures
Video17 hours ago

Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Crime18 hours ago

Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Myanmar19 hours ago

Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
Guides19 hours ago

10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Thailand19 hours ago

Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Best of20 hours ago

Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending