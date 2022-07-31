Connect with us

Indonesia

PayPal, Yahoo, gaming sites blocked for users in Indonesia

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Indonesia bans PayPal, Yahoo, and gaming sites. (via Adobe)

Social media is erupting in Indonesia after the government blocked multiple gaming websites, PayPal, and Yahoo for failing to follow licensing rules in the country. The new regulations, enacted last November, allow authorities to force websites to share data of users and take down unlawful content that is said to disturb public order within 24 hours, or four hours for urgent content.

Amazon, as well as Alphabet and Meta Platforms – owners of Google and all related sites; and Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp respectively – all raced to comply with these new regulations after the deadline was extended until Friday. But many other large platforms did not. It’s a huge market to be blocked from, with a population of 270 million people, many of whom are young and active on social media – an estimated 191 million Indonesian are online.

Search engine portal Yahoo, still hanging on after being completely overshadowed by Google many years ago, as well as payment website PayPal, which is struggling with its compliance issues in Thailand as well, are the biggest sites to fail to comply with the new rules in Indonesia. Gaming sites including EpicGames, Steam, Counter-Strike, and Dota2 all did not properly respond to the new regulation, according to a text message from a senior official at the Communications Ministry in Indonesia.

Twitter in Indonesia was exploding with tweets critical of the government’s move to block such popular sites in the country, with EpicGames and PayPal trending, as well as hashtags like #BlokirKominfo which means “block the Communication Ministry.” Angry Internet users complain that the move damages freelance workers and others who receive and send money through PayPal as well as the online gaming industry.

Government officials, however, insist that the move helps safeguard internet users in Indonesia, stating that they would reinstate access for any of these websites as soon as they followed the registration rules to protect Indonesian websurfers.

The Communication Ministry of Indonesia is also wrestling with how to handle people who were suddenly locked out of PayPal and unable to access their money, and they will consider some sort of solution like possibly unblocking the website for a short period to allow people to log in and withdraw their funds.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ronnie666
2022-07-31 15:46
These big companies do not care, such example is paypal, pure mafia and USA just let then do what they want because they bring in big tax money, corrupt.. paypal very good example owns 5 companies (if not more) all…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 mins ago

Bangkok learning centre to host award ceremony for board game competition
North East36 mins ago

Meth bust in northeast Thailand, pills worth about 20 million baht
World2 hours ago

Lucky American wins US$1.3 billion in lottery, identity still unknown
Sponsored2 days ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Crime2 hours ago

Army man rents 12 luxury cars, then sells them to used car dealers
Pattaya2 hours ago

Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
Thailand3 hours ago

Bollywood Beef, Chinese Cheesefeet & Cambodian Sausage | Thaiger Bites
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport3 hours ago

Chiang Rai runway closed after Nok Air plane skids off runway
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok officials working to prevent river overflows
Indonesia4 hours ago

PayPal, Yahoo, gaming sites blocked for users in Indonesia
Thailand6 hours ago

Foreign arrival screening increased to prevent monkeypox spread
Phuket6 hours ago

Covid-19 outbreak in Phuket elderly home
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Train severs drunks man’s legs while he slept on tracks
Myanmar7 hours ago

Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Chon Buri8 hours ago

Chon Buri man shoots and kills stepson over noise
Pattaya23 hours ago

Police arrest Australian man allegedly involved in Pattaya’s Harley Davidson shooting
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending