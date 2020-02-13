Khon Kaen monk arrested, disrobed after bomb threat | The Thaiger

image
North East

Khon Kaen monk arrested, disrobed after bomb threat

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Police in Khon Khaen question the errant monk - INN News
A monk in the northeastern province of Khon Khaen has been arrested and disrobed after giving false information to police. The monk called the 191 emergency line and stated that a bomb had been placed inside a hotel. He later claimed that the information was to make officers “more aware.”

Police arrested 30 year old monk “Santisuk” in the province’s Wang Yai district. He was disrobed and stripped of his monkhood after the arrest.

Police say they received an urgent call on the 191 emergency line on Monday, claimingthere was a bomb inside a local hotel. They investigated the hotel, searching inside and out, but no bomb was found.

The security guard at the hotel says he didn’t see anyone or anything suspicious on the day, and that it was possible that the call was a prank intended to scare people. The call was traced back to Santisuk, who claimed that “over-excitement” made him commit the crime.

Santisuk confessed to calling 191, saying he intended to make the police “more aware,” and claimed he used to be in the military. He will be prosecuted according to law.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Events

Terminal 21 Korat, scene of mass shooting, reopens with prayers

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: Monks gather at the reopening of the Terminal 21 mall in Korat - Korat Next Step

Four days after the mass shooting that left dead and more than 50 injured, the public turned out this morning to reopen Terminal 21 shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, the scene of the carnage, in hope of raising spirits.

Terminal 21 in Korat reopened its doors today to thousands of people who came to pray and make offerings to more than 200 monks – a tradition which Buddhist practitioners believe will bring in good luck and usher out the bad.

Superstitions and belief in the spirit world make places of violent or unpleasant deaths undesirable to many Thais. The mall’s parent company announced yesterday it would waive rental fees for February. Tuk-tuks, taxis and motorbike taxis are offering free rides in front of the mall until 3pm.

Donations to compensate the families of the victims have reached over 53 million baht (1.7 million US dollars) as of today. On Sunday, a concert dubbed Korat Move On will be held in front of the Thao Suranari Monument, the city’s most prominent landmark.

“Korat is our home. Let’s help and cheer each other up. If Thais don’t love each other, who will?” one Facebook user wrote.

“As someone who calls Korat home, we’ll overcome the grief and sadness. Korat is the city of strength and life will move on.”

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

North East

Don't blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

PHOTO: General Apirat clarifies some details and apologises to the families of victims - Thai PBS World

“The army chief offered his condolences to families of those killed and the injured and promised a career in the army if the victims’ children want to join the service.”

The 32 year old gunman who shot 30 people dead during his Saturday afternoon shooting spree in Korat over the weekend, Jakrapanth Thomma, owned legally registered guns. He had five guns – three pistols, one shotgun and a rifle, which were purchased under the Army’s “welfare gun” program. The welfare gun program in Thailand is widely practiced by police, security and armed forces agencies enabling staff to buy weapons at tax-free prices, as low as half the market price.

General Apirat Kongsompong, the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief said yesterday that the program should be scrapped as “there is no need for army officers to have their own guns”.

“Alternatively, the purchase of the guns by army officers must be more tightly controlled and permission to own a personal gun must be granted by an army general, not a colonel.”

According to the Thai army Commander-in-Chief during a media conference yesterday, the gunman used one of his three pistols to kill his commander and his commander’s mother-in-law during a meeting at her house resolve disagreements over an unpaid property brokerage fee.

But the system is flagrantly abused with most guns bought under the program resold to private individuals, at a profit, but the prices would still be lower than market prices. The program also distorts the gun import quotas, where gun dealers are allocated a very limited amount of guns to sell each year, especially handguns.

General Apirat apologised to families of the dead and the injured for the tragic incident committed by an army officer. He described the soldier as a becoming criminal the moment he pulled the trigger.

The army chief explained that, although army special units were sent to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, they were only providing backup to the police specialist ‘Hanuman’ unit who were responsible for entering the mall and searching for the gunman.

The General asked critics not to blame the Thai army merely because the gunman was a serving soldier. He also pleaded for critics not to blame the lax security at the armoury, which allowed the gunman to steal weapons and ammunition.

General Apirat confirmed that the enraged soldier stole an HK33 assault rifle and ammunition from a guard at the army base in Nakhon Ratchasima, stole more weapons and ammunition from the armoury and killed another guard before heading to Terminal 21 in a stolen vehicle. He also confirmed that the vehicle was not a ‘Humvee’ as earlier reported, but a black SUV.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

North East

UPDATE: 12 year old boy shoots friend dead in Kalasin

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

PHOTO: The Thai caption reads: The gun fired at his friend - Sanook

A thirteen year old boy is dead in the northeastern province of Kalasin, after being shot by a friend playing with his father’s gun. Police and medical services were called to a house in Nong Kung Sri district on Sunday morning after the boy was shot, local media report.

Police say that three boys were playing when one boy, aged 12, got his father’s homemade gun and shot at his friend.

The victim was hit in the head with six pellets. He died in Kalasin hospital on Monday after being transferred from a local hospital.

No adults were at the home at the time of the incident.

SOURCES: Thai Visa | Sanook

