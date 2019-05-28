Buri Ram villagers urged not to harm wild elephants | The Thaiger

North East
Buri Ram villagers urged not to harm wild elephants
Buri Ram provincial officials are asking villagers living near a Thai national reserve forest not to harm wild animals, including elephants, that may wander out of the forest. Officials say they’ve spotted a large herd of 32 wild elephants in the Krapod mountain, part of the restricted area.
Sa Saengsawang, the director of the province’s national resources and environment office, said he had also warned locals living near Dongyai National Reserved Forest, a restricted area, to avoid entering the forest to pick plants and fruits.
Sa’s office has deployed patrol teams in Dong Yai National Reserved Forest to help push the wild animals back into the protected area if they stray outside.
“Should any villagers find the elephants wandering outside the forest, they should immediately alert officials so that they could push them back into their area.”
The Nation reports that the director explained that in the event that elephants or other wild animals wander out of the forest to eat or destroy villagers’ crops, they should notify the authorities so that they could seek compensation.
Officials have erected warning signs along Highway No 348 between Buri Ram and Tapraya in Non Din Daeng district for drivers to be on high alert for wild animals, and to slow down to avoid hitting animals.
SOURCE: The Nation
Dinosaur footprints found in north-eastern national park
Footprints from a dinosaur that inhabited north-eastern Thailand 140 million years ago, have been discovered in the north-east.
About a dozen of the footprints are thought to be from a Theropod dinosaur which existed on Earth during the Cretaceous period which stretched from 146 to 65 million years ago.
Thai PBS reports that they were found embedded in stone in the Phu Pha Lek national park in Kud Bak district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Sakhon Nakhon.
Park chief, Mr. Rangsan Laopa, says the dinosaur footprints were located during a field survey of an area south of Phu Tarn Luang monastery, in Ban Kud Haet in Mud Bak district, by a team of geological experts and local officials from the district office earlier this week.
The footprints were found in two locations embedded in sandstone. The team took pictures of the footprints for closer examination to make sure that they belong to the carnivorous Theropod.
There were many varieties of Theropod, which ranged in size from a chicken to an elephant and all of them were carnivorous. This also included the velociraptor which was made famous in the Jurassic Park movies.
Fossil expert, Dr. Waravuth Sutheethorn, sys that the find is significant because, previously, similar footprints were found in Kalasin, another north-eastern province.
Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation
A mother is on the run after delivering her own baby boy in a hut on a Loei rubber plantation yesterday, just a day before her husband, who was in custody for two years, was to be released. Loei is in far north-east Thailand near the Laos border.
The baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found by local villagers in a rubber plantation hut near Ban None Sawan village in Tambon Khao Luang in Wang Saphung district at 2pm yesterday.
The baby was rushed to the district hospital and forwarded to Loei Hospital.
The chief of the Wang Saphung police station says police learned that the mother is a 38 year old local resident of the village. Her house is about four kilometres from the spot where the baby was found.
Police say the mother disappeared after the delivery apparently because she feared her husband would harm her. Police hope to arrest the mother and charge her with abandoning and endangering a baby, whilst putting her in contact with local welfare services.
Her sister-in-law, ‘Yingyai’ (not her real name), told police that the mother already has four children, with the eldest 12 years old and the youngest 2 years.
Her husband was jailed two years ago and released today. Yingyai said her sister-in-law’s stomach did not grow large and so her pregnancy was not noticed until last month.
SOURCE: The Nation
5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession
by Tanakorn Sangiam
The 90 day registration period for persons in possession of marijuana, without facing prosecution, end this Tuesday, May 21. 5,000+ persons in Buriram, north-east Thailand, have already registered their possession during this period. A community seminar on marijuana planting and management also took place yesterday to prepare Buriram province as a key manufacturer of medical marijuana.
About 250 people comprising of public health officials, agricultural officials, and community enterprises today joined a seminar on marijuana planting and management for medical usage. The seminar was aimed for participants to further distribute the knowledge on systematic medical marijuana planting and manufacturing management to help promote income distribution in local communities, specifically some 3,000 community enterprises in 23 districts in Buriram province.
These community enterprises will then be evaluated for their preparedness, and will be determined by the Food and Drugs Administration whether Buriram province is ready to become a key medical marijuana manufacturer of the country.
Talking about the end of the moratorium for persons in possession of marijuana, Buriram Provincial Public Health Official Withit Saruesadeechaikul said some 5,000 persons had so far registered as possessors – 2,000 villagers in the Buriram province and 20% of registered possessors being cancer patients.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
