Buri Ram villagers urged not to harm wild elephants | The Thaiger

Buri Ram provincial officials are asking villagers living near a Thai national reserve forest not to harm wild animals, including elephants, that may wander out of the forest. Officials say they’ve spotted a large herd of 32 wild elephants in the Krapod mountain, part of the restricted area.

Sa Saengsawang, the director of the province’s national resources and environment office, said he had also warned locals living near Dongyai National Reserved Forest, a restricted area, to avoid entering the forest to pick plants and fruits.

Sa’s office has deployed patrol teams in Dong Yai National Reserved Forest to help push the wild animals back into the protected area if they stray outside.

"Should any villagers find the elephants wandering outside the forest, they should immediately alert officials so that they could push them back into their area." The Nation reports that the director explained that in the event that elephants or other wild animals wander out of the forest to eat or destroy villagers' crops, they should notify the authorities so that they could seek compensation. Officials have erected warning signs along Highway No 348 between Buri Ram and Tapraya in Non Din Daeng district for drivers to be on high alert for wild animals, and to slow down to avoid hitting animals.





