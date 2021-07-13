Thailand
Tour van drivers suffer from lack of passengers, Covid restrictions
Tour van drivers are currently suffering under the weight of vehicle payments against the lightness of tourists to drive around.
In northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima, 41 year old tour van driver Punnawit Jaenlue, says he used to do 20 trips a month, raking in about 50,000 baht. However, due to Covid restriction pertaining to interprovincial travel, he says making even the monthly payments on his vehicle is a struggle.
Punnawit tells Thai media he is not singular in his financial struggles. Other tour drivers are also in dire straits. 1 idea is to defer their monthly payments.
Punnawit adds that the government’s Covid control measures is adding pressure to his industry. He says the measures that tell people to avoid travelling to different provinces and to work from home have been catastrophic to the tour van industry.
Further, people are refraining from hiring vans out of fear of contacting Covid from other van passengers.
However, the CCSA has announced even more stringent measures, such as a curfew in Bangkok and 5 other provinces for 2 weeks. And travelling to other provinces? Discouraged.
Punnawit says tour van drivers’ financial burden extends beyond their monthly instalments. He says without income coming in, he does not have the cash to pay off the van loan, which is about 14,00 baht per month. Punnawit adds that this is before he even covers his basic needs.
Punnawit is pleading with the government and other agencies to provide financial respite such as putting the breaks on payments for between 3 and 6 months for tour van drivers. He says this would be the best way for the industry to survive.
He finished his remarks by saying how during the 1st Covid wave in Thailand, the government halted repayments for van drivers for 3 months.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tour van drivers suffer from lack of passengers, Covid restrictions
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
More than 1,000 people file damage complaints related to Samut Prakan chemical fire
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok Government Complex provides free Covid testing, registering online first imperative
5 Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand
Top 10 budget Airbnbs to rent in Bangkok
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Si Racha snake stuck in road goes viral
Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic
Rapid antigen tests should be available next week for testing at home
Infections in the sandbox not surprising, says Phuket health office Chief
5 movie theatres in Bangkok temporarily close
Chon Buri governor orders nightly closures and requests residents to stay at home
2 Bangkok hospitals allowing foreigners to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Bangkok3 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Bangkok4 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
- Thailand3 days ago
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
Recent comments: