Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer

1. Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha asks government agencies

nationwide to fly their Thai flags at half-mast today to mourn the victims of the

tragic daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province yesterday.

The spokesperson for the PM’s office, Anucha Burachaisri, said the prime minister

was deeply saddened by the news yesterday. He requested that state agencies raise

flags to half-mast on October 7 to pay respects to the 37 victims killed in the

tragedy.

The Thai nation’s heart broke yesterday when 24 children under six years old were

violently killed. It was the biggest mass shooting in Thai history and one of the

biggest massacres of children by one killer in recent human history.

HM King Maha Vajarilongkorn, HM Queen Suthida and PM Prayut are on their

way to Nong Bua Lamphu province to visit the injured and offer their support to

the families of those who lost their lives.

Yesterday, President of the Privy Council General Sarayud Chulanot visited a child

survivor of the attack at Udon Thani hospital. A three-year-old old boy was stabbed

and shot twice in the head. Skilled neurosurgeons successfully removed the bullets

from his head. His mother Joy said she fainted when she arrived and saw the blood.

Officials and agencies around the world have expressed their condolences to the

families of those affected by the tragedy.

The gunman killed 37 people, including his wife and three-year-old son, before

committing suicide.

The police have asked the public not to share graphic photos of the victims which

are circulating online out of respect for their families.

Meanwhile, people around the world are mourning Thailand

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement on the attack. The

statement reads…

“The images are heartbreaking, and our deepest condolences go out to the families

who lost loved ones. We condemn this act of violence and stand ready to assist our

long-standing ally Thailand in whatever they need.”

UNICEF has released a statement defending the right of children to learn in safe

“No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime… Early

childhood development centres, schools and all learning spaces must be safe

havens for young children to learn, play and grow during their most critical years.”

UK PM Liz Truss has tweeted her solidarity with Thailand. She tweeted tweeted “I

am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts

are with all those affected and the first responders. The UK stands with the Thai

people at this terrible time.”

Google’s home page has posted an image of a black ribbon to mourn the victims.

It comes as a great shock that no drugs were detected in the body of the ruthless

a killer who massacred 37 people – including 24 children under 6 years old –

yesterday at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand.

The former policeman was dismissed from the force for failing a drug test. He

appeared in court yesterday morning on a drug charge and was due to attend court

again today.

Given the perpetrator’s history of drug abuse, and strong links between

methamphetamine and violent crimes in Thailand, police assumed that only

someone experiencing a meth-induced psychotic episode would be capable of

committing acts of such extreme terror.

Police reported yesterday that the killer was most likely high on drugs, but it would

need to be confirmed by a test.

Even Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, when asked how he would

prevent similar scenarios in future, replied…

“What can I do about it? He is a drug addict.”

However, the local news agency reported that no drugs were detected in the deceased

body of 34-year-old Panya Khamrap, who committed suicide after shooting dead

his final victims – his wife and 3-year-old son.

The killer’s motives may always be unknown. However, solely blaming

methamphetamine for the massacre may not be a sufficient explanation since he

Despite widespread coverage in Thai media that only one child survived the brutal

massacre at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu in northeast Thailand yesterday,

reports identify three child survivors of the attack.

The three children, all 3 years old, survived the tragedy.

The first boy is Little Sumaee, the ruthless killer who stabbed and shot a 3-year-old boy

named Sumaee twice in the head inside the daycare centre. Little Summer was

taken for urgent neurosurgery at Udon Thani Hospital which took over one hour.

Skilled surgeons successfully removed the two bullets from his head.

The boy’s mother, Joy, said that she fainted when she arrived at the day centre and

saw the blood and bodies. Then, Joy’s husband saw their son being carried out into

an ambulance and there was a glimmer of hope.

Joy reflected on her morning, saying that her son Sumaee had begged her not to go

to daycare that day. Assuming her child would be safe, she says she “forced him”

to go, but can’t stop thinking about their conversation.

The second survivor is Little Ammy, people are calling 3-year-old “Ammy” a miracle

after she came out of the daycare centre with no injuries yesterday. Little Ammy

was asleep next to the wall and somehow went unnoticed by the killer, Amarin TV

reports.

Ammy’s 59-year-old grandfather heard about the massacre and rushed to the scene

to look for Ammy. She was the only child inside the centre who was not attacked.

And the third survivor is little Mick, after the ex-policeman’s killing spree in the

daycare centre, he ran outside and fled the scene in his pickup truck. He crashed

into a family’s motorbike and adjoined sidecar, carrying 3-year-old Mick, Mick’s

mother and his grandmother.

Mick’s mother was killed in the crash. The killer got out of the pickup truck and

stabbed 3-year-old Mick in the head and also stabbed his grandmother. His injured

grandmother was taken to Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital for treatment and Little

Mick was rushed to Udon Thani Hospital for treatment.

Former colleagues of the daycare centre killer revealed Panya Khamrap had a long

history of drug use, behavioural problems and bad mood swings and was not

popular at work.

The 34-year-old disgraced cop reportedly armed with a shotgun, pistol and meat

cleaver murdered 37 people, including 24 children, butchered while they slept at

the nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu, along with an eight months pregnant woman.

Only one child survived, a small boy named Summer, who had two bullets

removed from his head. It is a miracle he lives.

Panya was dismissed from the Thai police force in January last year for failing a

drug test. He had served as a police officer for 10 years. His superiors previously

warned him over his casual drug use but he was eventually dismissed after being

reportedly caught with pills containing meth.

The former police officer was not a popular character at work. His former

colleagues said he was prone to mood swings and angry outbursts at work.

According to a police investigation, a background check on the shooter showed he

had a record of drug addiction and a violent temper. Fellow officers admitted they

avoided him, He also assaulted a police officer who had attempted to chastise him.

One colleague made known that he pulled a gun on a bank manager who woke him

as he slept outside of the bank he was supposed to be protecting.

Another colleague added he constantly clashed with his wife over his affairs.

Panya also confronted neighbours for allegedly being too noisy, and one time he

shot another neighbour’s dog.

A witness, 31-year-old Paweena Purichan, said the murderer was a well-known

drug addict. She said that she encountered Panya driving erratically as he fled the

scene yesterday.

Police spokesman Paisan Luesomboon reported he quickly became agitated when

he discovered his child was not at the nursery.

“He was already stressed and when he couldn’t find his child, he was more stressed

and started shooting.”

A member of the daycare centre staff was confronted by the cold-blooded killer as

he loaded his pistol. The unnamed woman said she heard gunshots before her face-

to-face meeting. The frantic woman pleaded for her life as he pointed a gun at her

head.

According to the daycare staff “He was inside the child centre for a long time. He

used a knife and cut all the kids’ heads. He was carrying a small gun. He also

stabbed a pregnant teacher.

Panya left the carnage behind and fled the scene in a white Toyota pick-up truck

toward the home of his wife and child. It is reported he killed his wife and child at

home and set fire to the property. Another three adults were found dead inside the

house.

It is the deadliest mass killing in Thailand’s history.

There have been two similar mass shootings but they involved soldiers.

In 2021 a soldier killed 21 people and injured dozens more in Nakhon Ratchasima.

A year earlier, in 2020, a soldier shot 29 people and wounded dozens of others

5. More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims

The families of the adult victims of the daycare centre massacre in the northeastern

province of Nong Bua Lamphu will receive up to 1 million baht in compensation.

The local news agency reported the Rights and Liberties Protection Department under

the Ministry of Justice is investigating the loss from the Nong Bua Lamphu

massacre and will offer compensation to the families of victims who died and

injured up to 110,000 each, according to the Act of Compensation for Criminal

Damages.

A victim’s family will receive 50,000 baht for the loss of life, 20,000 baht for the

funeral, and an extra 40,000 baht living allowance. Injured victims will receive up

to 40,000 baht for their treatment, 20,000 baht for rehabilitation, and up to 50,000

baht for other losses.

The seven adult victims who were killed in the massacre will be compensated more

by the Ministry of Labour. These victims will get more because they contributed

tax to the Social Security Fund. Those who paid more tax into the fund will get

more compensation.

The local news agency reports the total amount of compensation in total amounts to

about 2.4 million baht. The families of two victims who died in the killing sprees

