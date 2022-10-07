Thailand
Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
1. Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha asks government agencies
nationwide to fly their Thai flags at half-mast today to mourn the victims of the
tragic daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province yesterday.
The spokesperson for the PM’s office, Anucha Burachaisri, said the prime minister
was deeply saddened by the news yesterday. He requested that state agencies raise
flags to half-mast on October 7 to pay respects to the 37 victims killed in the
tragedy.
The Thai nation’s heart broke yesterday when 24 children under six years old were
violently killed. It was the biggest mass shooting in Thai history and one of the
biggest massacres of children by one killer in recent human history.
HM King Maha Vajarilongkorn, HM Queen Suthida and PM Prayut are on their
way to Nong Bua Lamphu province to visit the injured and offer their support to
the families of those who lost their lives.
Yesterday, President of the Privy Council General Sarayud Chulanot visited a child
survivor of the attack at Udon Thani hospital. A three-year-old old boy was stabbed
and shot twice in the head. Skilled neurosurgeons successfully removed the bullets
from his head. His mother Joy said she fainted when she arrived and saw the blood.
Officials and agencies around the world have expressed their condolences to the
families of those affected by the tragedy.
The gunman killed 37 people, including his wife and three-year-old son, before
committing suicide.
The police have asked the public not to share graphic photos of the victims which
are circulating online out of respect for their families.
Meanwhile, people around the world are mourning Thailand
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement on the attack. The
statement reads…
“The images are heartbreaking, and our deepest condolences go out to the families
who lost loved ones. We condemn this act of violence and stand ready to assist our
long-standing ally Thailand in whatever they need.”
UNICEF has released a statement defending the right of children to learn in safe
“No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime… Early
childhood development centres, schools and all learning spaces must be safe
havens for young children to learn, play and grow during their most critical years.”
UK PM Liz Truss has tweeted her solidarity with Thailand. She tweeted tweeted “I
am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts
are with all those affected and the first responders. The UK stands with the Thai
people at this terrible time.”
Google’s home page has posted an image of a black ribbon to mourn the victims.
2. Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in the system of the daycare centre killer No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
It comes as a great shock that no drugs were detected in the body of the ruthless
a killer who massacred 37 people – including 24 children under 6 years old –
yesterday at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand.
The former policeman was dismissed from the force for failing a drug test. He
appeared in court yesterday morning on a drug charge and was due to attend court
again today.
Given the perpetrator’s history of drug abuse, and strong links between
methamphetamine and violent crimes in Thailand, police assumed that only
someone experiencing a meth-induced psychotic episode would be capable of
committing acts of such extreme terror.
Police reported yesterday that the killer was most likely high on drugs, but it would
need to be confirmed by a test.
Even Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, when asked how he would
prevent similar scenarios in future, replied…
“What can I do about it? He is a drug addict.”
However, the local news agency reported that no drugs were detected in the deceased
body of 34-year-old Panya Khamrap, who committed suicide after shooting dead
his final victims – his wife and 3-year-old son.
The killer’s motives may always be unknown. However, solely blaming
methamphetamine for the massacre may not be a sufficient explanation since he
was not on drugs yesterday. No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
3. Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Despite widespread coverage in Thai media that only one child survived the brutal
massacre at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu in northeast Thailand yesterday,
reports identify three child survivors of the attack.
The three children, all 3 years old, survived the tragedy.
The first boy is Little Sumaee, the ruthless killer who stabbed and shot a 3-year-old boy
named Sumaee twice in the head inside the daycare centre. Little Summer was
taken for urgent neurosurgery at Udon Thani Hospital which took over one hour.
Skilled surgeons successfully removed the two bullets from his head.
The boy’s mother, Joy, said that she fainted when she arrived at the day centre and
saw the blood and bodies. Then, Joy’s husband saw their son being carried out into
an ambulance and there was a glimmer of hope.
Joy reflected on her morning, saying that her son Sumaee had begged her not to go
to daycare that day. Assuming her child would be safe, she says she “forced him”
to go, but can’t stop thinking about their conversation.
The second survivor is Little Ammy, people are calling 3-year-old “Ammy” a miracle
after she came out of the daycare centre with no injuries yesterday. Little Ammy
was asleep next to the wall and somehow went unnoticed by the killer, Amarin TV
reports.
Ammy’s 59-year-old grandfather heard about the massacre and rushed to the scene
to look for Ammy. She was the only child inside the centre who was not attacked.
And the third survivor is little Mick, after the ex-policeman’s killing spree in the
daycare centre, he ran outside and fled the scene in his pickup truck. He crashed
into a family’s motorbike and adjoined sidecar, carrying 3-year-old Mick, Mick’s
mother and his grandmother.
Mick’s mother was killed in the crash. The killer got out of the pickup truck and
stabbed 3-year-old Mick in the head and also stabbed his grandmother. His injured
grandmother was taken to Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital for treatment and Little
Mick was rushed to Udon Thani Hospital for treatment.
Reports say that 3-year-old Mick is now in a safe and stable condition. no drugs were detected in the body of the ruthless killer
4. Colleagues reveal daycare killer prone to mood swings No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Former colleagues of the daycare centre killer revealed Panya Khamrap had a long
history of drug use, behavioural problems and bad mood swings and was not
popular at work.
The 34-year-old disgraced cop reportedly armed with a shotgun, pistol and meat
cleaver murdered 37 people, including 24 children, butchered while they slept at
the nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu, along with an eight months pregnant woman.
Only one child survived, a small boy named Summer, who had two bullets
removed from his head. It is a miracle he lives.
Panya was dismissed from the Thai police force in January last year for failing a
drug test. He had served as a police officer for 10 years. His superiors previously
warned him over his casual drug use but he was eventually dismissed after being
reportedly caught with pills containing meth.
The former police officer was not a popular character at work. His former
colleagues said he was prone to mood swings and angry outbursts at work.
According to a police investigation, a background check on the shooter showed he
had a record of drug addiction and a violent temper. Fellow officers admitted they
avoided him, He also assaulted a police officer who had attempted to chastise him.
One colleague made known that he pulled a gun on a bank manager who woke him
as he slept outside of the bank he was supposed to be protecting.
Another colleague added he constantly clashed with his wife over his affairs.
Panya also confronted neighbours for allegedly being too noisy, and one time he
shot another neighbour’s dog.
A witness, 31-year-old Paweena Purichan, said the murderer was a well-known
drug addict. She said that she encountered Panya driving erratically as he fled the
scene yesterday.
Police spokesman Paisan Luesomboon reported he quickly became agitated when
he discovered his child was not at the nursery.
“He was already stressed and when he couldn’t find his child, he was more stressed
and started shooting.”
A member of the daycare centre staff was confronted by the cold-blooded killer as
he loaded his pistol. The unnamed woman said she heard gunshots before her face-
to-face meeting. The frantic woman pleaded for her life as he pointed a gun at her
head.
According to the daycare staff “He was inside the child centre for a long time. He
used a knife and cut all the kids’ heads. He was carrying a small gun. He also
stabbed a pregnant teacher.
Panya left the carnage behind and fled the scene in a white Toyota pick-up truck
toward the home of his wife and child. It is reported he killed his wife and child at
home and set fire to the property. Another three adults were found dead inside the
house.
It is the deadliest mass killing in Thailand’s history.
There have been two similar mass shootings but they involved soldiers.
In 2021 a soldier killed 21 people and injured dozens more in Nakhon Ratchasima.
A year earlier, in 2020, a soldier shot 29 people and wounded dozens of others
before he was shot dead by commandos. no drugs were detected in the body of the ruthless killer
5. More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
The families of the adult victims of the daycare centre massacre in the northeastern
province of Nong Bua Lamphu will receive up to 1 million baht in compensation.
The local news agency reported the Rights and Liberties Protection Department under
the Ministry of Justice is investigating the loss from the Nong Bua Lamphu
massacre and will offer compensation to the families of victims who died and
injured up to 110,000 each, according to the Act of Compensation for Criminal
Damages.
A victim’s family will receive 50,000 baht for the loss of life, 20,000 baht for the
funeral, and an extra 40,000 baht living allowance. Injured victims will receive up
to 40,000 baht for their treatment, 20,000 baht for rehabilitation, and up to 50,000
baht for other losses.
The seven adult victims who were killed in the massacre will be compensated more
by the Ministry of Labour. These victims will get more because they contributed
tax to the Social Security Fund. Those who paid more tax into the fund will get
more compensation.
The local news agency reports the total amount of compensation in total amounts to
about 2.4 million baht. The families of two victims who died in the killing sprees
would get up to 1.6 million baht. no drugs were detected in the body of the ruthless killerr
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews8 hours ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews6 hours ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Best of2 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of2 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train