Thailand

Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Yesterday’s anti-government protest in Bangkok led to violent scenes as police and protesters clashed near the Din Daeng intersection of the capital. The director of the field hospital for Thammasat University in central Thailand’s Pathum Thani province, says they will run out of vaccines. Yesterday, large crowds gathered outside of a Lotus in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan as early as 5 am after the hospital announced it was providing Pfizer vaccines. Employers in Thailand’s fishing industry are being urged to provide their workers with a monthly wage to improve their quality of life.

 

Thaiger

