Thailand
Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Yesterday’s anti-government protest in Bangkok led to violent scenes as police and protesters clashed near the Din Daeng intersection of the capital. The director of the field hospital for Thammasat University in central Thailand’s Pathum Thani province, says they will run out of vaccines. Yesterday, large crowds gathered outside of a Lotus in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan as early as 5 am after the hospital announced it was providing Pfizer vaccines. Employers in Thailand’s fishing industry are being urged to provide their workers with a monthly wage to improve their quality of life.
Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
District chief in Chaiyaphum tests positive for Covid despite receiving 2 doses of AstraZeneca
Monk accused of dressing up as a woman to go out at night
Thammasat University’s field hospital in Pathum Thani to run out of vaccines tomorrow
Thai food you absolutely need to try
Pfizer made available at Samut Prakan Lotus, large crowds form at 4am
Expedia report shows rise in international travel searches, focus on big cities
Oxfam calls for workers in Thailand’s fishing industry to be given monthly wage
Police in Songkhla arrest 5 people, seize 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
US tells citizens to avoid travel to Thailand, upgrades country to highest warning level
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
