Thailand
Thailand News Today | Government puts brakes on BKK, more police arrested over kidnap | June 1
Just as Bangkok was about to reopen some venues and businesses, the order was shut down by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Thai Brewers Association has delivered a petition to the CCSA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration asking them to reverse the ban of alcohol sales in restaurants and bars, Two high ranking police officers in Bangkok have now been arrested over the alleged involvement in the kidnap of a 60 year old Taiwanese businessman and A 32 year old Thai man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine valued at12.1 million US$ into South Korea.
Body found in water off Patong
Yesterday, a man’s body was found in the sea near Tri Trang Beach, a lesser-known beach between Patong and Paradise Beach, south of Patong. Patong Police are investigating the matter.
Rescue workers were called in around 3:40 pm to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern tip of Patong beach. A local fisherman had reportedly hauled the unidentified corpse ashore. Upon inspection, that man was unconscious and without a pulse. CPR was administered and he was hurried to Patong hospital where he was declared dead.
According to rescue workers, that man had in his possession: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil. Police have not been able to identify the man, but according to Thai media, Police think he is Thai. They did not provide an explanation for how they reached their supposition. A post moretem examination is underway and officers are continuing to investigate. Further details are unknown at this time.
While the cause of death is pending, it is noteworthy that Thailand has previously struggled with drownings. 2 years ago, the Bangkok Post reported that death by drowning is twice as high for Thai Children compared to the world’s average.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
Drugs
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
A 32 year old Thai man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking $12.1 million USD worth of methamphetamine into South Korea. The man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly smuggling around 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in bags of protein supplements on a flight from Thailand to South Korea, according to Korean media. The man was allegedly paid 200,000 baht to smuggle the drugs.
From 2004 to 2019, an average of 33 kilograms of methamphetamine smuggled into South Korea has been seized, prosecutors from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office in Suwon, south of Seoul. They say the recent bust makes up 12% of the yearly average.
5 other Thai nationals as well as 2 South Koreans are facing charges for smuggling drugs into the country by mail. Reports say 170 grams of methamphetamine, 1,576 methamphetamine and caffeine pills known as “ya ba,” 97 grams of ketamine, 55 tablets of ecstasy and 190 doses of LSD were flown into South Korea by mail.
The prosecutor’s office says it is working with Incheon Main Customs and other government agencies to crackdown on transnational drug trafficking.
Thailand
Countries push back against being associated with variants, new system may be coming soon
It is one thing to hear a foreign country be connected to the name of a virus, it’s another thing when it’s your country. It feels personal. Last week, many Thais were incensed to have their country associated with a Covid variant. Likewise, the Indian government has called for having all references to the “Indian Variant” scrubbed from social media. They say it is not scientifically accurate and gives their country a negative connotation.
Viruses and variants are commonly named using Pango, which takes hundreds of lineages to show the evolution of the virus through each new outbreak. Lineages are ascribed to significant mutations and epidemiological events, i.g., the virus taking a trip to a different country. It’s a system that is used worldwide, using a code of letters and numbers.
However, this complex system of letters and numbers can be a mouthful to say, so a shorthand has been developed where people refer to the variant by the country it was first detected in.
The World Health Organization has cautioned against this shortcut. This would be in line with the 2015 guideline on naming a human infectious disease. A guideline that is wary about using a signifier such as a specific city, country, or continent, or another location. Albeit, some diseases are still immutably linked to a location, such as the Spanish Flu or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Who scientist, says that an overhaul is coming to the naming of a virus that will be akin to the way tropical storms are named. The organization hopes this will decrease stigmatization and motivate countries to be more transparent with sequencing results, thus making it easier for the layperson to grasp.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
