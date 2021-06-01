Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Government puts brakes on BKK, more police arrested over kidnap | June 1

Thaiger

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Just as Bangkok was about to reopen some venues and businesses, the order was shut down by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Thai Brewers Association has delivered a petition to the CCSA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration asking them to reverse the ban of alcohol sales in restaurants and bars, Two high ranking police officers in Bangkok have now been arrested over the alleged involvement in the kidnap of a 60 year old Taiwanese businessman and A 32 year old Thai man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine valued at12.1 million US$ into South Korea.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Thailand

Body found in water off Patong

Jack Arthur

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By

Photo via Eustaquio Santimano from Flickr.

Yesterday, a man’s body was found in the sea near Tri Trang Beach, a lesser-known beach between Patong and Paradise Beach, south of Patong. Patong Police are investigating the matter.

Rescue workers were called in around 3:40 pm to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern tip of Patong beach. A local fisherman had reportedly hauled the unidentified corpse ashore. Upon inspection, that man was unconscious and without a pulse. CPR was administered and he was hurried to Patong hospital where he was declared dead.

According to rescue workers, that man had in his possession: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil. Police have not been able to identify the man, but according to Thai media, Police think he is Thai. They did not provide an explanation for how they reached their supposition. A post moretem examination is underway and officers are continuing to investigate. Further details are unknown at this time.

While the cause of death is pending, it is noteworthy that Thailand has previously struggled with drownings. 2 years ago, the Bangkok Post reported that death by drowning is twice as high for Thai Children compared to the world’s average.

SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Drugs

Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea

Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By

Suwon District Prosecutors Office

A 32 year old Thai man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking $12.1 million USD worth of methamphetamine into South Korea. The man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly smuggling around 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in bags of protein supplements on a flight from Thailand to South Korea, according to Korean media. The man was allegedly paid 200,000 baht to smuggle the drugs.

From 2004 to 2019, an average of 33 kilograms of methamphetamine smuggled into South Korea has been seized, prosecutors from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office in Suwon, south of Seoul. They say the recent bust makes up 12% of the yearly average.

5 other Thai nationals as well as 2 South Koreans are facing charges for smuggling drugs into the country by mail. Reports say 170 grams of methamphetamine, 1,576 methamphetamine and caffeine pills known as “ya ba,” 97 grams of ketamine, 55 tablets of ecstasy and 190 doses of LSD were flown into South Korea by mail.

The prosecutor’s office says it is working with Incheon Main Customs and other government agencies to crackdown on transnational drug trafficking.

SOURCE: Yonhap News Agency

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Countries push back against being associated with variants, new system may be coming soon

Jack Arthur

Published

6 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By

Photo via Erik Mclean from Unsplash.

It is one thing to hear a foreign country be connected to the name of a virus, it’s another thing when it’s your country. It feels personal. Last week, many Thais were incensed to have their country associated with a Covid variant. Likewise, the Indian government has called for having all references to the “Indian Variant” scrubbed from social media. They say it is not scientifically accurate and gives their country a negative connotation.

Viruses and variants are commonly named using Pango, which takes hundreds of lineages to show the evolution of the virus through each new outbreak. Lineages are ascribed to significant mutations and epidemiological events, i.g., the virus taking a trip to a different country. It’s a system that is used worldwide, using a code of letters and numbers.

However, this complex system of letters and numbers can be a mouthful to say, so a shorthand has been developed where people refer to the variant by the country it was first detected in.

The World Health Organization has cautioned against this shortcut. This would be in line with the 2015 guideline on naming a human infectious disease. A guideline that is wary about using a signifier such as a specific city, country, or continent, or another location. Albeit, some diseases are still immutably linked to a location, such as the Spanish Flu or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Who scientist, says that an overhaul is coming to the naming of a virus that will be akin to the way tropical storms are named. The organization hopes this will decrease stigmatization and motivate countries to be more transparent with sequencing results, thus making it easier for the layperson to grasp.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending