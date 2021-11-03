Re-opening Updates, Joe Ferrari Breaking News, Thai Airways | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 123

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about Thitisan Utthanaphon (Joe Ferrari) and his 6 other accomplices have been charged with malfeasance, abuse of power, torture causing death, and coercion. Covid hotspots in Thailand, New ad from the TAT – Visit Thailand Year 2020 and can Thai Airways survive? Burning question for the national airline.

