Put your water pistols away for Songkran 2022 | GMT

Songkran water splashing is not looking good for 2022. A Vietnamese man travelling thousands of miles for his wife was catfished. Albino water buffalo sold for millions in Thailand. Is riding on a motorbike in Thailand worth the risk. All this and more on today’s Good morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.

