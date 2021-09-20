Morning Top Stories | No approved October re-opening, Phuket easing restrictions | September 20

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia which include: No “October reopening” plan has been approved, Phuket officials are considering easing entry restrictions, Bats in Laos caves carry coronaviruses similar to Covid-1 and Singapore hospital departments “under pressure”.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on