Last bend before government lottery award: Popular numbers for May 16 draw

Photo Courtesy Sanook

As the final date draws near for the Government Lottery Awards’ session tomorrow, lottery enthusiasts are eagerly searching for the most appealing and successful numbers. In this round, let’s discern which numbers will be most sought after by gamblers, based on the top-selling numbers from Jumanee Lottery.

Examining past lottery results for Tuesdays, May’s lottery statistics, and results from the May 16 sessions, the following analysis presents the top-selling numbers and the trending numbers for tomorrow’s session:

Top-selling numbers for May 16:

14

29

59

18

31

32

28

03

22

27

Trending numbers for May 16:

Fortunate numbers include the auspicious number 18 for Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti’s 18th cycle anniversary, and the election day number 14 for the 27th time the election of the 30th Prime Minister.

Political party trends show the following numbers: 31, 29, 22. Meanwhile, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in 2023 brings attention to number 32.

Prang Tip’s charming number 828, as well as Jae Fong Beer’s favored numbers 81, 85, and 89, make a strong presence. On the other hand, number 357, the reversal of toothpick number 6, holds significance for gamblers.

Chinese calendar numbers 425, 951, and 51 also show a consistent following in the lottery market. Additionally, popular numbers amongst gamblers include 59, 89, 11, 79, and 25.

It remains to be seen which numbers will bring fortune to lottery enthusiasts and how these numbers may be influenced by recent events and popular trends. By examining past data and highlighting the top-selling and trending numbers for the upcoming draw, gamblers can make informed decisions on their selections. As lottery excitement continues to build, the forthcoming lottery session will undoubtedly engage and entertain all those who participate, as reported by Sanook.