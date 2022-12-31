Thailand
Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture.
It said it didn’t notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military security issues.
A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky Friday evening. South Korean social media and internet sites were abuzz with messages by citizens who said they saw a soaring object, rainbow-colored vapor trail or other mysterious lights. Some also posted photos and videos.
“What is this? Is this a UFO? I’m scared,” said one Twitter user. Another said they suspected it was a North Korean missile launch and worried about a war. Others suspected it was a drone light show or a supernatural phenomenon.
South Korean emergency offices and police received hundreds of citizens’ reports of witnessing of a suspicious flying object and mysterious lights across the country, according to local media.
POLITICS
-
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
-
Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
-
Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Meadows
-
Trump’s returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts
The South Korean rocket launch came four days after the South accused the North of flying five drones across the rivals’ border Monday for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military detected the drones but failed to shoot them down, causing security concerns about its air defense network. The military later offered a rare apology for that.
South Korean officials said they plan to use a solid-fueled rocket to put the nation’s first spy satellite into orbit. In March, South Korea conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket.
Solid-fuel rockets reduce launch times, have simpler structures and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets, South Korean officials said.
The Defense Ministry said Friday’s launch was a follow-up test of the March launch.
North Korea is also pushing to develop its first military surveillance satellite and other high-tech weapons systems to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility. Earlier this year, North Korea performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call a bid to prefect its nuclear weapons technology and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
12 Top News Headlines in Thailand by Month Recap 2022
Thailand’s top 10 stories on social media for 2022
Korea
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thai holidays in 2023
Pheu Thai Party electioneering promise of 600-baht daily minimum wage
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services | Thailand News Today
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
How to find the right real estate investment opportunity in Thailand
Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Russians take Thailand by storm
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Bridge connecting Koh Samui to mainland Thailand to open in 2029
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime2 days ago
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
Thailand4 days ago
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
-
Economy2 days ago
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
-
China2 days ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
News2 days ago
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket