Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Fortress Bangkok, Samui and Phuket Sandbox update

Today Tim and Jay talk with Friso and Greg regarding the covid situation in Bangkok working spaces and high density communities. 80,000 people suffering in locked down worker camps, some in desperate situation. Samui and Phuket Sandbox update. Your questions and comments are always welcome.

Link to Bangkok Community Help here…

https://www.facebook.com/BkkCommunityHelp

 

