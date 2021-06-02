Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Bill Heinecke, getting back to Thailand, vaccine roll out
Today Tim, Bill and Able talk to Bill Heinecke from the Minor Group, one of Thailand’s most diverse hospitality and lifestyle companies. Bill wrote a letter to the Thai PM and we get his thoughts on the reopening plans of the Thai government. We also answer viewer questions, as we do everyday. Keeping you up to date with all the latest news on The Thaiger.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
After criticism over naming new variants of Covid-19 based on the country it was first detected, the World Health Orginisation has announced alternative names for the “variants of concern” based off the Greek alphabet… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.
Last week, media outlets in the UK released reports last week saying more than 100 people had tested positive for the “Thai variant”. Thai authorities were quick to say that this new variant was detected back in January in a co-pilot from Egypt who was in quarantine for those entering the country and was not currently spreading in Thailand. A spokesperson from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the media use the language “variant first found in” or “variant first detected in” rather than naming the variant with the country.
Many news outlets have used the language “UK variant”, “Indian variant” and “South African variant” rather than the scientific names of the mutated coronavirus strains. To avoid using the country names with the emerging variants, the WHO has made official nicknames for the new variants based on letters from the Greek alphabet.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand
Following the news of the Thai national arrested in South Korea for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the country, Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board is now investigating transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.
Thailand’s Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin ordered for the investigation, advising authorities to investigate to see if drug traffickers in Thailand have been involved in operations overseas.
“The officials will speed up the investigation and confiscate drug-related assets.
The investigation comes after a 32 year old Thai national was arrested in South Korea for allegedly trafficking 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in packages of protein supplements. The drugs, valued at 13.4 billion won or 380.6 million baht, were trafficked to South Korea on a flight from Thailand. The suspect allegedly told police he was paid 200,000 baht to pick up the drugs in Korea.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
KLM has announced an expansion to its network from this coming winter, including flights from Amsterdam to Phuket, with a touchdown in Kuala Lumpur. The southern Thai island is one of 6 new destinations being introduced, the others being Mombasa in Kenya, Orlando in the US, Cancun in Mexico, Bridgetown in Barbados, and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. According to a TTR Weekly report, Phuket is the only Asian leisure destination planned for the October launch.
Flights from Amsterdam to Phuket will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with a stop in Kuala Lumpur in both directions. In a statement confirming the provisional winter schedule from October 31 to March 26 next year, KLM says it will expand its network where recovery is quickest, in order to provide passengers with as broad a selection of holiday destinations as possible.
“With the general situation and outlook now improving, network expansion is back on the agenda. We have chosen destinations where recovery will be quickest. The 6 new destinations fit the bill.”
KLM boss Pieter Elbers says the addition of the new destinations is the first step in rebuilding the carrier’s international network.
“For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network. We will serve as many as 99 destinations in Europe during summer and, with this latest expansion, will significantly strengthen KLM’s intercontinental network for the winter.”
Phuket is gearing up for the launch of its “Sandbox” model, with the island re-opening and waiving mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1. While only a “soft opening” is expected initially, officials hope that by October, the programme will be well-established and that most Phuket residents will be fully vaccinated. In its early stages, the programme will only apply to visitors from low to medium-risk countries, but is likely to be expand to all countries by October.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Good Morning Thailand | Bill Heinecke, getting back to Thailand, vaccine roll out
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Arrest warrant issued for murder suspect who became a minor celebrity during the investigation
Philippines confirms delay in imports of AstraZeneca doses from Thailand
Health Minister confident AstraZeneca doses will arrive on time
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,440 new cases and 38 deaths
Thai Navy stands by decision to purchase 3 Chinese tanks
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers
Thailand News Today | Government puts brakes on BKK, more police arrested over kidnap | June 1
324 schools open in Lampang
Body found in water off Patong
Malaysia imposes lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons
Thai government calls on all foreigners to register for Covid vaccine
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Drugs1 day ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government calls on all foreigners to register for Covid vaccine