Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Bill Heinecke, getting back to Thailand, vaccine roll out

Thaiger

Published 

12 seconds ago

 on 

Today Tim, Bill and Able talk to Bill Heinecke from the Minor Group, one of Thailand’s most diverse hospitality and lifestyle companies. Bill wrote a letter to the Thai PM and we get his thoughts on the reopening plans of the Thai government. We also answer viewer questions, as we do everyday. Keeping you up to date with all the latest news on The Thaiger.

 

Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet

Thaiger

Published

30 mins ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

Photo via Public Health England

After criticism over naming new variants of Covid-19 based on the country it was first detected, the World Health Orginisation has announced alternative names for the “variants of concern” based off the Greek alphabet… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.

Last week, media outlets in the UK released reports last week saying more than 100 people had tested positive for the “Thai variant”. Thai authorities were quick to say that this new variant was detected back in January in a co-pilot from Egypt who was in quarantine for those entering the country and was not currently spreading in Thailand. A spokesperson from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the media use the language “variant first found in” or “variant first detected in” rather than naming the variant with the country.

Many news outlets have used the language “UK variant”, “Indian variant” and “South African variant” rather than the scientific names of the mutated coronavirus strains. To avoid using the country names with the emerging variants, the WHO has made official nicknames for the new variants based on letters from the Greek alphabet.

Crime

ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

Photo via National News Bureau of Thailand

Following the news of the Thai national arrested in South Korea for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the country, Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board is now investigating transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.

Thailand’s Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin ordered for the investigation, advising authorities to investigate to see if drug traffickers in Thailand have been involved in operations overseas.

“The officials will speed up the investigation and confiscate drug-related assets.

The investigation comes after a 32 year old Thai national was arrested in South Korea for allegedly trafficking 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in packages of protein supplements. The drugs, valued at 13.4 billion won or 380.6 million baht, were trafficked to South Korea on a flight from Thailand. The suspect allegedly told police he was paid 200,000 baht to pick up the drugs in Korea.

Tourism

KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Alec Wilson

KLM has announced an expansion to its network from this coming winter, including flights from Amsterdam to Phuket, with a touchdown in Kuala Lumpur. The southern Thai island is one of 6 new destinations being introduced, the others being Mombasa in Kenya, Orlando in the US, Cancun in Mexico, Bridgetown in Barbados, and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. According to a TTR Weekly report, Phuket is the only Asian leisure destination planned for the October launch.

Flights from Amsterdam to Phuket will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with a stop in Kuala Lumpur in both directions. In a statement confirming the provisional winter schedule from October 31 to March 26 next year, KLM says it will expand its network where recovery is quickest, in order to provide passengers with as broad a selection of holiday destinations as possible.

“With the general situation and outlook now improving, network expansion is back on the agenda. We have chosen destinations where recovery will be quickest. The 6 new destinations fit the bill.”

KLM boss Pieter Elbers says the addition of the new destinations is the first step in rebuilding the carrier’s international network.

“For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network. We will serve as many as 99 destinations in Europe during summer and, with this latest expansion, will significantly strengthen KLM’s intercontinental network for the winter.”

Phuket is gearing up for the launch of its “Sandbox” model, with the island re-opening and waiving mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1. While only a “soft opening” is expected initially, officials hope that by October, the programme will be well-established and that most Phuket residents will be fully vaccinated. In its early stages, the programme will only apply to visitors from low to medium-risk countries, but is likely to be expand to all countries by October.

