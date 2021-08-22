Thailand
Father and daughter drown in Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom, police suspect murder-suicide
A father and his 7 year old daughter jumped into the Mekong River and drowned yesterday afternoon. The incident happened in the northeastern Thai province of Nakhon Phanom. The working theory is that it was a murder-suicide, says Thai media.
Jamras Srihata, from the Muang Police, says the incident happened around 6:30 pm yesterday in front of the governor’s riverside estate.
The man has been identified as 30 year old Rakangngern Intra. The daughter is 7 year old Kulnart Intra.
A team of rescue workers from the Muang Nakhon Phanom Municipality as well as divers from the Mekong Riverine Unit dashed to the pier the man and his daughter had been seen jumping off of. 2 dogs also assisted in the search. It was not stated who witnessed the father and daughter jump from the bridge.
The rescuers managed to pull out both bodies from the river after searching for about an hour. The bodies were found a short distance from the pier. As the bodies were being taken ashore, the 2 dogs went to their sides.
Rakangngern’s mother, 53 year old Somkid, says her son was married but his wife left him around 2 year ago. She says the wife left Rakangngern with 2 daughters, aged 7 and 4. Somkid adds that her son was about 100,000 baht in debt, something he had complained about. Somkid went on to say that she didn’t think the debt would lead her son to do what he did.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
