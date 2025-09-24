Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road

Evacuations ordered at hospital and nearby residences near widening sinkhole

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตดุสิต

A section of Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital in the Dusit district of Bangkok collapsed at around 7am today, 24 September, following the bursting of an underground water pipe.

The Praram Radio Centre 199 reported the road collapse early this morning. The incident occurred within the construction zone of the MRT Purple Line extension, which runs from Tao Poon to Rat Burana Road. The collapse created a vast sinkhole, measuring approximately 30 by 30 metres and plunging to a depth of 50 metres.

A photograph shared on the official Facebook page of the Dusit District Office showed a pickup truck narrowly avoiding falling into the crater. Video footage circulating on Thai social media revealed two electricity poles crashing into the sinkhole, causing sparks and electric discharges.

Fortunately, neither the driver nor any passengers in the pickup truck sustained injuries, and no other casualties were reported.

Bangkok collapse
Photo via Facebook/สำนักงานเขตดุสิต

 

According to Matichon, the ground around the hole continues to subside, prompting the evacuation of medical staff, patients, and nearby residents. Vajira Hospital has temporarily suspended the admission of new patients, including accident victims and emergency cases, due to the high risk posed by the unstable ground.

At 7.40am, the Dusit District Office confirmed that traffic closures were in effect at the Vajira Hospital–Sanghi intersections and across nearby routes. The collapse also disrupted the surrounding public utilities.

road collapse Thailand
Photo via Facebook/
กรุงเทพมหานคร

Officials later confirmed on Facebook that the collapse was caused by a burst water main, which resulted in flooding beneath the road surface. Floodwater had weakened the structure of the road, ultimately leading to its collapse.

Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt, accompanied by officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, arrived at the scene around 8.30am to assess the damage and oversee emergency response operations.

Residents in the area have been advised to follow updates through the official Facebook pages of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Dusit District Office.

flood causes road collapse in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/
สำนักงานเขตดุสิต

