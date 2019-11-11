Storm Nakri weakens, but is dumping heavy rains on the Central Highlands in Vietnam | The Thaiger

Vietnam
Storm Nakri weakens, but is dumping heavy rains on the Central Highlands in Vietnam
PHOTO: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting
“Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific have cancelled or delayed a number of domestic flights that criss cross the affected region.”
Tropical storm Nakri has now crossed Vietnam’s coast around Binh Dinh to Khanh Hoa provinces. The slow-moving system is weakening as it moves north west. The storm is expected to further weaken into a tropical depression and move further inland into Cambodia. For a time on Friday the storm was up-graded to a Typhoon but has weakened since before making landfall.
Rough seas have been recorded in the South China Sea as Nakri approached, along the coast in the region from Da Nang City to Khanh Hoa Province, with waves of four to seven metres, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
“Provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands will get heavy rains until Tuesday, with the precipitation measuring 100-300 mm. Rainfall of 180 mm in 24 hours is considered heavy.”
Flooding and erosion are also expected in the highland areas.
Local authorities have been evacuating up to 100,000 people living in areas vulnerable to flooding and erosion, the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster prevention said.
More than 250,000 soldiers, 2,300 vehicles and five rescue vessels have been deployed, the National Committee for Incident, Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue and the Ministry of Transport said.
More than one million students of provinces Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai have been allowed to stay at home today. Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific have cancelled or delayed a number of domestic flights that criss cross the affected region.
Central Vietnam, home to popular tourist destinations like Nha Trang, Hoi Ann and Quy Nhon, was hit by storm Matmo last month. The storm knocked over hundreds of trees, damaged houses and caused widespread flooding in Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces.
Vietnam is usually hit by up to 10 tropical storms during the southwest monsoon between July and October. There were nine last year.
SOURCE: e.vnexpress.net
Thailand
‘Nakri’ now upgraded to typhoon as it approaches Vietnam’s coast
PHOTO: en.sat24.com
The former tropical storm Nakri has now strengthened to a Category 5 ‘typhoon’ as it moves across the South China Sea toward the Vietnamese coast. It is predicted to make landfall later today or Monday at the latest.
Typhoon Nakri, packing wind speeds as high as 120kph at its epi-centre, was in the middle of South China Sea yesterday, moving slowly westwards at 15kph.
Meanwhile AccuWeather says the latest prediction is for landfall somewhere along the coast from Da Nang to Qui Hong later today.
“Downpours from Severe Tropical Storm Nakri will increase the risk for flooding across portions of Indochina into early next week.
“An area of low pressure being monitored by AccuWeather Meteorologists developed into a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, local time, across the South China Sea. The storm was given the name Nakri.
“Nakri has the strength equivalent of a ‘Category 1 hurricane’ (a scale used in the US). The system brought rounds of rain across the western Philippines during the early and middle parts of the week.
“The heaviest rain is expected to arrive across the south-central coast and southeast Vietnam on Saturday night before spreading farther inland through early parts of next week.”
“The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Nakri to slowly track westward and make landfall in Vietnam late on November 10 or early November 11, to the south of Danang.”
GRAPHIC: AccuWeather
In Thailand, the approaching typhoon could bring moderate rain to parts the kingdom’s Northeast, including Yasothon Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces and the eastern provinces of Sa Kaew, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
Another cold front from China is expected to blanket northern Thailand from November 13-15 and this will, initially, cause temperatures in the Northeast and eastern region to dip, followed by the northern and the central regions.
The northern and north-eastern regions will experience strong winds while temperatures are forecast to drop 3-50C in mountainous areas. Mercury in the central and eastern regions is predicted to dip 2-40C.
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the south, with rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.
“Sailors and fishermen are advised to exercise greater caution.”
Vietnam
Slow-moving tropical storm Nakri heads towards Vietnam coast
PHOTO: NOAA
Tropical storm Nakri (you know it’s serious when they give it a name), packing wind speeds up to 95 kph, is marching slowly towards Vietnam’s eastern coast. Currently it’s heading westwards between The Philippines and Vietnam. The storm is forecast to make landfall along the central Vietnamese coast this weekend.
The storm is not likely to affect weather conditions in Thailand although there may be some additional rain in the north of Thailand early next week as the storm weakens and moves westwards.
Thai travellers to Vietnam are being advised to check weather conditions before their departure and to stay updated about the storm. By tonight the storm will be around 220 km from the Southwest Cay islet, with increasing winds up to 115 kph.
The storm is expected to bring rain to south central and south-eastern Vietnam until Sunday before weakening. The Hong Kong weather station forecast that it would move across Vietnam and reach Cambodia on Monday.
The weathermen also recommend that Thai travellers to India should check weather conditions, warning that Cyclone Bulbul, a very severe cyclonic storm, is moving across the Bay of Bengal and is forecast to hit northern India and Bangladesh on Sunday or Monday, while confirming that the cyclone will not have any impact on Thailand.
India’s Met Office has forecast sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kph, gusting up to 140 kph, when the cyclone is at its most severe today and a lessening to a severe cyclonic storm on Saturday.
Thailand
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
PHOTO: Last week’s tropical storm ‘Matmo’ moving in from the South China Sea – Al Jazeera
Thailand’s Meteorological Department has confirmed that a tropical depression over the South China Sea is slowly heading towards Vietnam and expected to hit this weekend. (Five day forecasts for Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai below)
The low pressure system has developed into a Category 2 storm, bringing winds of 55 kilometres an hour, with expectations it could increase as it approaches the eastern coastline of Vietnam.
The TMD reports that, for the time being, the storm is not expected to directly affect Thailand, but it will get colder in the north, north-east, east and central Thailand, due to a cold front from China.
At 10.00 a.m. LST on 5 November, the category 2 tropical depression over the middle South China Sea moves west but later turning west. With maximum sustained winds of about 55 km/hr, it is centered at latitude 14.0 degree North, Longitude 115.0 degree East moving closer to the coast of middle Vietnam from 10-11 November without impact on Thailand. Travellers stay tuned for the weather updated – TMD
In Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Lamphun, temperatures are forecast to dip by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, getting down to around 22 or 23 degrees, and as low as 10 to 14 degrees in the mountains. Temperatures in the Northeast are forecast to be around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, or only 11 to 14 at altitude.
Bangkok and the central provinces will also experience colder weather, with temperatures dipping to 22 or 23 degrees Celsius, and some thunderstorms forecast.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS World reports that more rain and isolated heavy showers are forecast for the south of the country in the next few days.
At this stage the tropical storm hasn’t been named. The Thaiger will keep you informed of any important progress or milestones in the development of the storm.
Five day forecast for Phuket below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…
Five day forecast for Chiang Mai below…
