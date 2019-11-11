Storm Nakri weakens, but is dumping heavy rains on the Central Highlands in Vietnam | The Thaiger

PHOTO: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

Tropical storm Nakri has now crossed Vietnam’s coast around Binh Dinh to Khanh Hoa provinces. The slow-moving system is weakening as it moves north west. The storm is expected to further weaken into a tropical depression and move further inland into Cambodia. For a time on Friday the storm was up-graded to a Typhoon but has weakened since before making landfall.

Rough seas have been recorded in the South China Sea as Nakri approached, along the coast in the region from Da Nang City to Khanh Hoa Province, with waves of four to seven metres, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

“Provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands will get heavy rains until Tuesday, with the precipitation measuring 100-300 mm. Rainfall of 180 mm in 24 hours is considered heavy.”

Flooding and erosion are also expected in the highland areas.

Local authorities have been evacuating up to 100,000 people living in areas vulnerable to flooding and erosion, the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster prevention said.

More than 250,000 soldiers, 2,300 vehicles and five rescue vessels have been deployed, the National Committee for Incident, Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue and the Ministry of Transport said.

More than one million students of provinces Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai have been allowed to stay at home today. Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific have cancelled or delayed a number of domestic flights that criss cross the affected region.

Central Vietnam, home to popular tourist destinations like Nha Trang, Hoi Ann and Quy Nhon, was hit by storm Matmo last month. The storm knocked over hundreds of trees, damaged houses and caused widespread flooding in Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces.

Vietnam is usually hit by up to 10 tropical storms during the southwest monsoon between July and October. There were nine last year.

SOURCE: e.vnexpress.net