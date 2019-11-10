‘Nakri’ now upgraded to typhoon as it approaches Vietnam’s coast | The Thaiger

Thailand
‘Nakri’ now upgraded to typhoon as it approaches Vietnam’s coast
PHOTO: en.sat24.com
The former tropical storm Nakri has now strengthened to a Category 5 ‘typhoon’ as it moves across the South China Sea toward the Vietnamese coast. It is predicted to make landfall later today or Monday at the latest.
Typhoon Nakri, packing wind speeds as high as 120kph at its epi-centre, was in the middle of South China Sea yesterday, moving slowly westwards at 15kph.
Meanwhile AccuWeather says the latest prediction is for landfall somewhere along the coast from Da Nang to Qui Hong later today.
“Downpours from Severe Tropical Storm Nakri will increase the risk for flooding across portions of Indochina into early next week.
“An area of low pressure being monitored by AccuWeather Meteorologists developed into a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, local time, across the South China Sea. The storm was given the name Nakri.
“Nakri has the strength equivalent of a ‘Category 1 hurricane’ (a scale used in the US). The system brought rounds of rain across the western Philippines during the early and middle parts of the week.
“The heaviest rain is expected to arrive across the south-central coast and southeast Vietnam on Saturday night before spreading farther inland through early parts of next week.”
“The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Nakri to slowly track westward and make landfall in Vietnam late on November 10 or early November 11, to the south of Danang.”
GRAPHIC: AccuWeather
In Thailand, the approaching typhoon could bring moderate rain to parts the kingdom’s Northeast, including Yasothon Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces and the eastern provinces of Sa Kaew, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
Another cold front from China is expected to blanket northern Thailand from November 13-15 and this will, initially, cause temperatures in the Northeast and eastern region to dip, followed by the northern and the central regions.
The northern and north-eastern regions will experience strong winds while temperatures are forecast to drop 3-50C in mountainous areas. Mercury in the central and eastern regions is predicted to dip 2-40C.
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the south, with rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.
“Sailors and fishermen are advised to exercise greater caution.”
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok governor: One krathong per family
With the annual Loy Krathong festival coming up tomorrow, Bangkok’s governor is urging residents and tourists to help reduce the number of discarded krathongs and floating lanterns, according to Thai-language Daily News.
This year’s motto from the governor is “One Krathong, One Family.”
Last year, the Bangkok authorities collected nearly a million discarded krathongs from local waterways. The vast majority were made from natural materials, with only a fraction made of styrofoam, which used to be popular but is now heavily discouraged.
The same message has been echoed around the country with provincial officials urging families to reduce the number of krathongs launched. They are also keen for people to make their own using natural materials and avoid styrene foam materials and steel pins to hold them together. You will find many pre-made krathongs on your way to, or at the entrance of, your favourite waterway. But ask them if they’ve been made from natural materials first.
For tomorrow, happy Loy Krathong.
For launching locations in Bangkok, click HERE.
For launching locations in Phuket, click HERE.
For information about activities in Chiang Mai, click HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thailand
Thai Airways management ‘asked’, staff ‘told’, to cut expenses
PHOTO: Both management and staff likely to lose some entitlements under new policy to reduce costs
In a move that will likely contribute little to the airline’s rehabilitation, Thai Airways is trying to reduce expenditures on staff travel. Meanwhile the airlines’ management is being ‘asked’ to reduce some of their expenses.
The moves are part of a range of new internal policies to ease the national airline’s debt and sustaining financial liquidity.
The executive vice president Suvimol Bualerd announced the the company will suspend or postpone sending staff for training, attending meetings or working elsewhere domestically and overseas “unless it’s important or it could have a negative impact on the company if they’re not sent”.
“The airline will be prepared well in advance for staff trips overseas to avoid having to get them visas urgently, which costs more, especially on trips to Europe.”
Staff per-day travel allowances will now be halved and the number of staff permitted to travel and their allocated days will be limited.
Suvimol said the airlines’ managing directors and other top executives will be asked to limit their requests for travel expenses domestically and abroad to what is already specified in current regulations. (Asked!?)
Thai Airways has now had almost a decade of losses, mounting every year. The government has recently rejected Thai Airways’ initial plans for rehabilitation and sustainability, sending it back for more budget cuts. Several key ministers have indicated the government is unlikely approve another bail out unless significant cuts are made to spending.
The airlines’ request for new aircraft has also been refused by Cabinet.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
From January 1, 46 shopping centres and convenience chains stop giving out single-use plastic bags
It’s slowly happening, but the out-cry over single-use plastics is gathering pace and some of the ‘big names’ are now changing their policies. Yesterday’s announcements are certainly a step in the right direction.
From January 1, 2020, major shopping malls and convenience chain stores will discontinue providing single-use plastic bags to customers.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment launched a campaign on Silom Road, Bangkok, promoting the scale-up of the plastic bag ban. The Department of Environmental Quality Promotion invited private companies in the parade to promote the initiative to discontinue the offer of single-use plastic bags.
The opening ceremony of the event today was presided over by the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, Warawut Silpa-archa.
The parade took place in front of the United Centre building on Silom Road, and along Soi Lalai Sap, encouraging the general public to carry multiple use tote bags when they do their shopping, instead of receiving single-use plastic bags from the stores each time they make a purchase.
From January 1, 2020, 46 major shopping malls and convenience stores will discontinue providing customers with single-use plastic bags, with the goal of eliminating these types of bags from Thailand by 2021.
“If we can reduce and discontinue plastic bags, we will reduce plastic waste volume by half. Participating companies will not have to worry about generating plastic waste anymore. This will also help reduce Thailand’s social costs.”
“We would like to remind our 60 million populations that there are only some 50 days left until the discontinuation, which we can help change and conserve our environment. Today marks a very good start.”
For tomorrow’s Loy Krathong day (November 11), the general public is being asked this year to float only one Krathong per family group, to help reduce waste in rivers and canals, and thereby minimising the environmental impact.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
