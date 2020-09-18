Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming | The Thaiger

Visa
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
The first round of long-stay tourists on the newly approved visa will be able to enter Thailand by the start of October and the Tourism Ministry is pushing for tourism business to get ready now (get ready for a predicted 1,200 tourists per month?!). On the other hand, not much as been said about the thousands of foreigners who are already here, many of them trying to figure out how to stay in the country.
Whilst the country’s TAT and the ministry of sports and tourism hammered out the arrangements for the new Special Tourist Visa, the online reception has been less than enthusiastic. Many foreigners, hoping to return to Thailand to live, or as tourists, believe the minimum 90 day stay and 14 day quarantine, plus the need to book only on charter flights, remains overly restrictive. Read some more of your comments in our ‘Tower of Babble’ segment HERE.
The Phuket News recently spoke with a local immigration officer who says foreigners currently in Thailand will not be able transfer over to the new long stay tourist visa. The deputy chief of the Phuket Immigration told Phuket News that foreigners who cannot return back home must get a letter from their country’s embassy requesting an extra30 day extension (some immigration officials at other offices around the country may provide different advice).
The new long-stay visa, called a Special Tourist Visa, is expected to help boost Thailand’s tourism dependant economy. Many restaurants, hotels, tour companies and attractions that rely on foreign tourists say they can’t make a profit again until international tourists are let back in the country, without restrictions or 14 day quarantines.
Bangkok will be the first and primary destination since the city already has a variety of state quarantine facilities that has been housing mostly Thai repatriates over the past 3 months. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says now is the time to start promoting tourist packages.
“Tour operators can start promoting long-stay packages via the Special Tourist Visa to potential customers now, while tourists can contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s overseas office for more information about travel plans using the services of tour operators or Thailand Longstay Company.”
The Special Tourist Visa is good for 90 days. It can be renewed twice, adding up to nearly 9 months. Those who want to enter on the new visa must also go through a 14 day quarantine at a state approved facility upon arrival.
The tourists must also provide necessary documents like their itinerary, proof of payment for state quarantine, accommodation and flight bookings, travel and health insurance, and a certificate confirming they are Covid-19 free. The Foreign Ministry will then issue a “certificate of eligibility” allowing the tourists to travel to Thailand. More details HERE.
“If the visa process can be completed in time, tourists can visit the country by October 1 via chartered flight or private jet.”
The scheme will start with 3 flights each with 100 tourists per week, adding up to 1,200 tourists per month, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Phiphat says many tourists are interests and the flights could end up fully booked for the first month.
“If operations in the first month run smoothly without triggering another outbreak, we aim to increase carrying capacity in the next phase.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Phuket News
Luigi
September 18, 2020 at 12:06 pm
my jet is already on the runway ready to go. But do you really think that foreigners are chickens for plucking?
Peter
September 18, 2020 at 12:06 pm
People who flies on charter tickets do not stay more than two to three weeks.
The charter tourists will not come if quarantined.
So why force long stayer to go on charter flights?
I never see anything about Non-Immigrant Visa category “O” (Retired) Is it not possible to use that visa anymore?
Thomas Easton
September 18, 2020 at 12:07 pm
I was hoping to get to Thailand at the start of December for 5-6 weeks BUT if this is the way the Thai junta want to play it NO CHANCE!! not a lot of people can afford to travel for a minimum of 90 days including 2 weeks in a government over priced ASQ hotel before hand hahahaha
EdwardV
September 18, 2020 at 12:16 pm
How many businesses can 1,200 tourist support? Bet not many. Personally I would consider it if not for the fact I can’t get more than 3 weeks off of work at a time. The extra cost isn’t a huge issue and I would be willing to quarantine for 14 days if I knew I was getting 11 weeks of freedom in return. Of course the little problem of no way Americans will be on the approved counties list anytime soon so it doesn’t really matter.
Perceville Smithers
September 18, 2020 at 3:35 pm
They should consider American Passport Holders who have not been Stateside since the outbreak.
Mike Frenchie
September 18, 2020 at 12:36 pm
Turkey, most of Europe, Mexico, Maldives, Dominican Republic… open to tourists without all that BS! Let’s buy popcorn and watch Thailand key industry (tourism) going bust while banks tank and 7-10 million people loose their rice bowl on the table. This is not a plan…
Luigi
September 18, 2020 at 12:37 pm
I’m curious how much a plane ticket will cost. airplane that normally carries 350 people should travel with only 100 people. what a great brain who thinks this.
Cape Marc
September 18, 2020 at 12:51 pm
I love it ! I’m sitting in ASQ in BKK as I write here. Another 12 days to go here. I’m sure tourists arriving in private jets will love the non-alcohol policy imposed under ASQ (Alternative State Quarantine). Not that drinking is a must but it makes the 15 nights locked up in a 5 star hotel slightly more bearable but high spending tourists are certainly willing to stop drinking for 14 days. What a joke !
I just want to see my GF
September 18, 2020 at 12:58 pm
a charter flight? how does one know what flight to get and how to book it? Why cant we just book a flight that is already running? coming from the US its going to be just that much MORE to have to book random flights let alone most country will only let you transit so how can a person to go out to the ticket counter to check in the for charter flight… Why cant we just make it easy to get there WHY the charter flight…
Bobby m
September 18, 2020 at 1:19 pm
A message to Thai businesses
Guys, don’t spend money preparing for us. We are not coming. Keep the money you have for food. We will return, but not until those in power remember that we are customers and the customer is king for any business or countries GDP.
Niklas
September 18, 2020 at 2:31 pm
Who is making itinerary for 90 days or even 270 days and who is booking accommodations for such a period in advance???
Zero flexibility in case things change. Absolutely not practical for most people.
Gary
September 18, 2020 at 2:47 pm
What super rich person, who can afford a private jet, will fly in to be met by an army of staff in full PPE gear and have a stick shoved up their nose or throat and then shipped off to detention for 14 days?
Andrzej
September 18, 2020 at 3:21 pm
“Travellers from Thailand can enter United Kingdom without quarantine”.
Normal Travellers. No STV, no private jets, no min. 90 days, no quarantine, no pre-booking hotels, no stupidity. That’s the difference between Thailand and Europe.
Perceville Smithers
September 18, 2020 at 3:42 pm
Overplaying their hand.