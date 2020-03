1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger

A woman is dead after a monk rear-ended the pickup truck in which she was riding in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Police say the incident occurred about 1:15 pm yesterday on a road along an irrigation canal in tambon Krachon.

A spokesman said 24 year old Likit Chuamo was driving the pickup, taking nine people to a nearby village to visit relatives whose house was earlier damaged by a fire. His vehicle was struck from behind by a Nissan Sunny, driven by a 51 yea old monk identified as Phra Mun Suparo from Wat Non Krabuang in the same tambon.

The pickup was forced off the road and into the dried up canal. A woman passenger, 46 year old Thongmaen Chuamo, was thrown from the back of the truck and crushed. She was rushed to Phimai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Other passengers in the pickup were injured.

The monk said he was on the way to pick up another monk at Wat Non Tala, also in tambon Krachon. He was detained for questioning and faces legal action.

