1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger

Road deaths
1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima
A woman is dead after a monk rear-ended the pickup truck in which she was riding in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Police say the incident occurred about 1:15 pm yesterday on a road along an irrigation canal in tambon Krachon.
A spokesman said 24 year old Likit Chuamo was driving the pickup, taking nine people to a nearby village to visit relatives whose house was earlier damaged by a fire. His vehicle was struck from behind by a Nissan Sunny, driven by a 51 yea old monk identified as Phra Mun Suparo from Wat Non Krabuang in the same tambon.
The pickup was forced off the road and into the dried up canal. A woman passenger, 46 year old Thongmaen Chuamo, was thrown from the back of the truck and crushed. She was rushed to Phimai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Other passengers in the pickup were injured.
Weather
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
Some warmer, pre-summer weather is heading to the north of Thailand for the rest of this week. (Forecasts for Khon Kaen and Bangkok below). The warnings are mostly precautionary as the general forecast still remains reasonably stable. On the plus side, a bit of extra wind may blow away some of the offending smoke and haze that has beset the northern areas of the country over the past month.
A high pressure system from China will start to effect the weather over upper Thailand. Early summer-style thunderstorms are forecast from March 3-5, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.
“Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for upper Thailand. People should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.”
Here are the affected areas as listed by the Thai Meteorological Department…
March 3-4
Northeast: Loei, Nongbua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Chachoengsao.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
March 5
Northeast: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
North: Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri.
Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…
Crime
Surin teacher faces severe punishment for selling teen girls for sex
A 51 year old local schoolteacher in Thailand’s northeastern Surin province, near the Cambodian border, was among the owners of three karaoke bars caught selling the sexual services of underaged Thai girls this week. Nineteen women, thought to be sex workers, were taken into custody following raids on the bars.
The businesses were closed and their owners face a range of charges including human trafficking and facilitating the molestation of minors. Provincial authorities warned that government officials and employees will face harsher punishment after it emerged that one of the owners was a public school teacher.
Narong Thipsiri, the Director of Law Enforcement for the Department of Provincial Administration in Surin, acknowledged that human trafficking is a serious problem in the province. He said that as well as being a violation of Thailand’s laws, it also violates the human rights of those exploited and is highly immoral.
Raids followed a tip from Chiang Mai-based NGO
Two of the bars were reported to authorities by Lift International, an NGO which began nearly ten years ago in New Zealand and now operates in Chiang Mai. As well as fighting human trafficking in Thailand linked to prostitution, Lift also works to strengthen justice in Thailand by assisting the most vulnerable. The organisation notified authorities that two of the karaoke bars were offering sexual services involving underaged girls.
Foreign tourists among the clientele
The three bars involved are Leo Karaoke and Nad Phob Karaoke, identified by the NGO to authorities, and a third , Don Kaew Karaoke. During the raids, which involved armed police, officers found several foreign tourists among the clientele. Police had staked out the establishments and established that the bars were engaging in prostitution before the go-ahead was given to move in.
7 underage girls to be treated as victims
Seven of the sex workers arrested are under the age of 18, meaning that any person having sexual relations with them was committing a sexual offence or even rape, under Thai law. The youngest girl detained was 14. Police are withholding the names of the underaged victims and say they will be treated as victims exploited by prostitution rackets.
Crime
Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls
A schoolteacher in the northeastern province of Surin was charged yesterday with providing underage girls to male clients for sex. The 51 year old teacher and a 41 year old karaoke bar owner were arrested after the Interior Ministry received a formal letter from an international organization against human trafficking.
Police found five girls, one of whom is only 15 years old, at the karaoke bar.
The teacher charged each client 2,500 baht for the girls’ services and drove each of them to his resort, not far from the karaoke bar.
He also has a Facebook page, on which he posted photos of the exploited girls girls.
