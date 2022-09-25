Events
6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
A contest to drink booze straight for six hours? Maybe not the best idea. A rice whiskey drinking competition is drawing criticism online from readers questioning the safety of such an event. The contest was advertised online on Friday and is scheduled to take place on October 11. The location appears to be Donna Kham House farm, in Ban Thaen district in the Northeastern province of Chaiyaphum.
To take part in the boozy contest, competitors must pay a 500 baht entry fee for the chance to win a 10,000 baht cash prize along with two bottles of white wine. Claiming to be just for fun, the competition celebrates the farm owner’s birthday and they encourage drinking and having a good time. Additionally, the event will include free snacks and live music from 6pm to midnight while the whiskey drinking competition takes place.
But backlash emerged online when Mor Lab Panda, a popular Facebook account with 3.4 million followers, shared the original post to their audience. Many said it was a bad idea, especially drinking straight rice whiskey. Commenters pointed out that mass consumption of alcohol for six hours straight could lead to health risks and death.
Rice whiskey commonly referred to as lao khao, or white whiskey is popular in Thailand for being cheap and also strong, though not the easiest to drink. It is 40-proof and sold in local markets all over the country.
The post online laid out the rules of the event:
- Contestants can drink any brand of rice whiskey 40 proof or higher, from 6pm to midnight.
- Anyone who gets sick and vomits from drinking automatically loses.
- No spitting out any liquor, it all must be swallowed.
- Anyone who does not quit or vomit by midnight will have the amount they drank measured. Whoever drank the most wins.
- In order to receive the prize, the winner must pass a drug test.
If you are in the Chaiyaphum area and don’t think a whiskey drinking contest is a terrible idea, you can enter! Applicants have until noon on October 5 to enter, though the shared screenshots blacked out the contact details.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Heavy rains collapse part of Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall
6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Things you can do in Thailand during the rainy season
Earthquake in Indonesia felt throughout southern Thailand
Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong
Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
-
Best of4 days ago
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
-
Cannabis2 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
-
Economy23 hours ago
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
-
Phuket3 days ago
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Recent comments: