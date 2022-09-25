6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism

A contest to drink booze straight for six hours? Maybe not the best idea. A rice whiskey drinking competition is drawing criticism online from readers questioning the safety of such an event. The contest was advertised online on Friday and is scheduled to take place on October 11. The location appears to be Donna Kham House farm, in Ban Thaen district in the Northeastern province of Chaiyaphum.

To take part in the boozy contest, competitors must pay a 500 baht entry fee for the chance to win a 10,000 baht cash prize along with two bottles of white wine. Claiming to be just for fun, the competition celebrates the farm owner’s birthday and they encourage drinking and having a good time. Additionally, the event will include free snacks and live music from 6pm to midnight while the whiskey drinking competition takes place.

But backlash emerged online when Mor Lab Panda, a popular Facebook account with 3.4 million followers, shared the original post to their audience. Many said it was a bad idea, especially drinking straight rice whiskey. Commenters pointed out that mass consumption of alcohol for six hours straight could lead to health risks and death.

Rice whiskey commonly referred to as lao khao, or white whiskey is popular in Thailand for being cheap and also strong, though not the easiest to drink. It is 40-proof and sold in local markets all over the country.

The post online laid out the rules of the event:

Contestants can drink any brand of rice whiskey 40 proof or higher, from 6pm to midnight. Anyone who gets sick and vomits from drinking automatically loses. No spitting out any liquor, it all must be swallowed. Anyone who does not quit or vomit by midnight will have the amount they drank measured. Whoever drank the most wins. In order to receive the prize, the winner must pass a drug test.

If you are in the Chaiyaphum area and don’t think a whiskey drinking contest is a terrible idea, you can enter! Applicants have until noon on October 5 to enter, though the shared screenshots blacked out the contact details.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

