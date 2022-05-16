Environment
More Thai national parks to close to allow for recovery during monsoon season
The national parks at Mu Koh Similan and Mu Koh Surin have joined Mu Koh Lanta in Krabi province in closing for the monsoon season. The famous tourist attraction of Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Leh, kicked things off recently, when officials announced that it would once again close to allow the bay’s fragile eco-system to recover. Maya Bay re-opened to tourists in January, after being closed since June 2018.
Mu Ko Similan, Mu Ko Surin, and Mu Ko Lanta marine parks will remain closed for 5 months from today, as happens every year, in a bid to allow nature to recover. According to a Bangkok Post report, an announcement on Facebook confirmed the closure, adding that no visitors will be able to access the parks until October 14.
The policy of Thailand’s National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department is to implement these temporary closures during the “low” season, allowing the flora and fauna the time it needs to recover. Both the Similan and Surin marine parks are located in Phang Nga province and are very popular tourist destinations, as is Mu Koh Lanta in Krabi province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain
Phuket Night Life Entertainment | Bangla Walking Street is Busier Than Ever
UPDATE: German woman found in Phuket
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
More Thai national parks to close to allow for recovery during monsoon season
TripAdvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best Awards includes 2 Thai hotels
Survey shows fear of side-effects preventing Thai parents from vaccinating children
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Elderly German woman still missing in Phuket as search enters seventh day
Getting Goosebumps in Bangkok | GMT
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
Thai Golf website has 36% jump in views since borders reopen
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Authorities worry too many elephants in Chon Buri, eastern provinces
Yet another allegation of sexual crimes against Thailand’s Prinn
Thailand’s officials announce fewest daily Covid-19 cases in months
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May
Thailand’s Sex Industry – A Brief History
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives
Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment7 hours ago
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
- Events10 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
- Best of4 days ago
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
- Best of5 hours ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Thailand3 days ago
First day of Thailand’s rainy season: heavy rain warning for 36 provinces
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
- Bangkok4 days ago
Depressed delivery driver kills himself by jumping off a Bangkok bridge
- Krabi3 days ago
Islands in Krabi to temporarily close for restoration