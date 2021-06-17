BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration committee has decided to extend street vendor permits from 1 year to 2 years in order to ease small businesses as they attempt to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangkok’s Deputy Governor made the announcement, explaining that the BMA and other related agencies will work together to manage public spaces for street vendors for now.

City Hall is expected to do some clarification in the long term to focus on small business operators and communal and cultural needs in more clearly designated locations that vendors are allowed to set up in. Officials will consider the needs of the local population as well as promoting tourism.

The extension to 2 years eases some of the stress on street vendors and also saves money as it cuts down on the number of required health check-ups for renewing permits.

During the Covid-19 pandemic that has flattened business for so many shops, restaurants and foodservice vendors have been especially effective with lockdowns, curfews, and the elimination of in-person dining for long stretches of time. Street vendors have seen a sharp decline in customers and income.

The various incentives and financial assistance the government has launched to help restaurants and the foodservice industry and to boost spending and stabilise the economy have helped, as restaurants have spent months with capacity limits that greatly reduce their possible income.

The 50:50 program where customers pay 50% of food purchases with the government picking up the other half of the bill has been essential in keeping customers coming and keeping food vendors afloat.

But the assistance can’t last forever and the government is looking for ways to bring long-term economic stability and build confidence for the local vendors. The announcement from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration committee is hoping that the 2-year permits will help bring a bit of this stability.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

