Connect with us

Economy

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability

Neill Fronde

Published 

32 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok street vendors can new get 2 year permits. (via Flickr Matt Mangum)

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration committee has decided to extend street vendor permits from 1 year to 2 years in order to ease small businesses as they attempt to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangkok’s Deputy Governor made the announcement, explaining that the BMA and other related agencies will work together to manage public spaces for street vendors for now.

City Hall is expected to do some clarification in the long term to focus on small business operators and communal and cultural needs in more clearly designated locations that vendors are allowed to set up in. Officials will consider the needs of the local population as well as promoting tourism.

The extension to 2 years eases some of the stress on street vendors and also saves money as it cuts down on the number of required health check-ups for renewing permits.

During the Covid-19 pandemic that has flattened business for so many shops, restaurants and foodservice vendors have been especially effective with lockdowns, curfews, and the elimination of in-person dining for long stretches of time. Street vendors have seen a sharp decline in customers and income.

The various incentives and financial assistance the government has launched to help restaurants and the foodservice industry and to boost spending and stabilise the economy have helped, as restaurants have spent months with capacity limits that greatly reduce their possible income.

The 50:50 program where customers pay 50% of food purchases with the government picking up the other half of the bill has been essential in keeping customers coming and keeping food vendors afloat.

But the assistance can’t last forever and the government is looking for ways to bring long-term economic stability and build confidence for the local vendors. The announcement from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration committee is hoping that the 2-year permits will help bring a bit of this stability.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy33 seconds ago

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Phuket2 hours ago

Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine
Environment2 hours ago

Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17
Thailand2 hours ago

2 dead following truck crash
Thailand2 hours ago

Outbreaks at factories rise, operators ordered to file Covid risk assessment
Thailand3 hours ago

Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy details Sinopharm vaccine insurance
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai-English auto-translate down on Facebook due to “technical issues”
Best of4 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Phuket
Crime4 hours ago

Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery
Thailand4 hours ago

Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to extort 2 million baht from a man
Phuket5 hours ago

Electricty outages in Phuket today
Phuket5 hours ago

Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
Economy5 hours ago

EU Free Trade Agreement talks resume after 7-year coup hiatus
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending