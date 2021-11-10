Crime
Singapore delays intellectually disabled drug trafficker’s execution due to Covid infection
A highly-controversial case involving an intellectually disabled, Malaysian drug trafficker has captivated Singapore and the world, as the court has delayed carrying out the death penalty due to Covid-19. Singapore has normally been a society that doesn’t protest the use of the death penalty, but since the drug trafficker, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, has an IQ of just 69, the case has gained widespread attention.
The execution was due to be carried out today, but a last minute appeal has suspended the proceedings based on compassion as the man tested positive for the Covid virus. Activists have been up in arms over the death penalty ruling, and have been protesting at vigils. Now, Justice Andrew Phang Boon Leong, says the execution would be stayed until the Court of Appeal could hear the case after Nagaenthran recovers from the virus.
“If the prisoner has been afflicted with Covid-19 … I think it’s our view that the execution can’t take place anyway.”
Nagaenthran’s lawyer says he was pleasantly surprised that Covid-19 has prevented his client from being executed. His lawyer’s most recent appeal attempt included making it clear that the man’s mental capacity was that of a minor. But High Court Judge See Kee Oon, dismissed the appeal as well as the assertion that executing a “mentally disabled” person would be in breach of the Singapore Prisons Service’s internal policy.
See also noted that Negaenthran’s IQ was never disputed and the trial judge had found that he didn’t have an intellectual disability. See says that judge ruled that he had borderline intellectual functioning instead. But as the 2 terms are similar, the humanity of executing someone with a low mental capacity has been highly-criticised.
Anti-death penalty activist and journalist Kirsten Han, is one of those who disagrees with the court’s death penalty decision. On Twitter, she says she was relieved about the temporary stay in his execution, “but the absurdity of capital punishment is the state insisting someone of borderline intellectual functioning and cognitive impairment can be executed, then the moment he tests positive for Covid, it’s suddenly about ‘logic, common sense, and humanity.”
Additionally, Nagaenthran’s ethnicity is also a reason for many being upset at his scheduled execution. As he is of Tamil descent, his execution was scheduled just days after the Hindu festival of Deepavali. And, because Covid restrictions have made it difficult and expensive to travel, his family would have a hard time attending the hearing on Tuesday because they would still be in quarantine.
A European Union delegation, local missions of EU member states, Norway, and Switzerland, have all issued a joint statement calling on the Singapore government to commute his sentence to a non-capital punishment. A group of UN human rights experts also appealed on Monday for Singapore to stop the execution, saying that “death sentences must not be carried out on persons with serious psychosocial and intellectual disabilities.” The Malaysia state media agency Bernama also says the Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob wrote to his Singapore counterpart and asked for the country to grant Nagaenthran clemency on the grounds of compassion.
Nagaenthran was arrested in April of 2009, when he was 21 years old, for carrying almost 43 kgs of heroin into Singapore. He was convicted in 2010 and was given the death penalty. In 2019, the Court of Appeal dismissed a judicial review of his death sentence penalty. Yesterday’s last-minute appeal will commence as soon as he is recovered from Covid-19, with his lawyer saying the hearing process will take around 5 days.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand Top Stories | PM stresses Thailand-US Partnerships, Ban Chinese ATK | November 10
British Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks with government officials
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Haters on YouTube, Thai politics, Phuket Seafood festival | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.128
Thai Cabinet gives the green light for procurement of Molnupiravir
FDA warns against smuggled Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Thai government defends sale of antigen test kits banned in the EU
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases and 62 deaths
Singapore delays intellectually disabled drug trafficker’s execution due to Covid infection
Officials to get tough on people smugglers, use MoUs to bring workers in legally
Let’s try that again: US to attempt another donation of 1 million vaccine doses
The UN says more than 3 million people in Myanmar need life-saving aid
Thailand News Today | Covid Pets, Bangkok Sinking, Long Term Residency | Nov. 9
Indonesia to administer Covid-19 boosters once 50% are fully vaccinated
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
- Thailand3 days ago
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
- Thailand3 days ago
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
- Thailand1 day ago
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Recent comments: