Crime
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
A pharmacist’s phone was hacked. That was bad enough, but then 430,000 baht was taken from her bank account last Friday, only leaving behind 70 baht. It was the woman’s life savings.
The 49 year old woman, ‘Aree’ from Nakhon Ratchasima in the Isan region, got a call from someone posing to be the phone’s service provider, even stating Aree’s ID card number to confirm her identity. They said they needed to give her a new phone number because her’s was accidentally duplicated in the system. They told Aree she would get a text message with a number she needed to call.
After making the call, somehow the money in her account was transferred to an account under the name Suttiporn Yudee. Kasikorn Bank tried to freeze the hacker’s account, but all the money had been withdrawn by the time they were notified of the incident.
A report was filed with the local police and the incident is now being investigated by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Boxer wants officers prosecuted after false imprisonment
A former boxer recently released from custody for drug trafficking charges claims he was wrongfully imprisoned and is calling on the national police chief to prosecute the officers that filed the drug charges. He has submitted documents to Thailand’s police chief Chakthip Chaijinda as evidence he had been wrongfully imprisoned for 14 months. Now he’s demanding justice and wants the police who arrested him investigated and prosecuted.
Atchariya “Max” Wirotesunobon was a WBC Asia super-lightweight champion. The title was stripped from him after he was arrested in 2018 at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on his way to a boxing match in Japan. He was accused of involvement with an operation to smuggle and sell more than 3 million methamphetamine pills.
Wirotesunobon was incarcerated for 14 months, but was acquitted and released last week. The only thing that linked him to the crime, he says, is that a car he sold to a dealership was used by people in involved in the drug smuggling operation. The car was sold in 2015. Others arrested in the operation said they were not associated with the boxer, and Wirotesunobon said he does not know them.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Crime
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
A Thai man has shot his best friend in Bangkok over the weekend after he found out his friend had an affair with his ex-wife. The 34 year old man, reported as ‘Paratkorn’, found photos of his wife and friend, 31 year old Pongsitthat. In a fit of rage, he shot and injured Pongsitthat.
Police say Paratkorn has a history of violence. He spent 6 years in prison for attempted murder and had also been arrested for drug and gun related charges. During Paratkorn’s time in prison, his friend stepped in to help out his wife and daughter, and ended up having an affair with Paratkorn’s wife.
Paratkorn shot at his friend who was sitting in his car at the time. Bullets hit his face and arm, injuring Pongsitthat. Another bullet hit a cafe, but no one else was injured. As of yesterday, Paratkorn has not been arrested and the Bang Khen Police Station are tracking him down.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Pattaya police arrest intoxicated Chinese man, Thai girlfriend in front of station – VIDEO
A Chinese man and his Thai girlfriend were arrested in front of the Pattaya City Police Station in the early hours of this morning, after causing a disturbance and allegedly damaging a police car. Officers say the man was highly intoxicated.
Authorities were notified at around 1:30am that a couple was having a domestic dispute at an apartment. Police arrived and took them to the Pattaya police station to find out what was going on and lay charges. But that was merely the start of the altercation.
Police told reporters that the woman wanted to break up with the man, her Chinese boyfriend. She asked police to take her to his home to fetch all her possessions, while he was to go back to his home with his friends in a separate vehicle. This was arranged in front of the police station.
Minutes later, the Chinese man, who according to a police report was visibly intoxicated, jumped onto the police car with his girlfriend inside and began attacking the vehicle.
It took his friends took more than 10 minutes to stop him, wrestling him to the ground. Police say the girlfriend also escalated the incident by involving herself despite being told not to.
At this stage authorities say the couple is being charged with being a public nuisance. Although the incident occurred during curfew hours the couple will not be charged with violating the curfew as they were taken from their apartment for investigation earlier.
SOURCE: The Pattaya Mail
