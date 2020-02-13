Phuket’s cruise ship arrivals to be screened for coronavirus | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Phuket’s cruise ship arrivals to be screened for coronavirus
Over 4,000 tourists and ship crews arrive in Phuket today, on two separate cruise liners, one from Hong Kong and one out of Singapore. There has been a sudden surge of interest in arriving cruise ships after the cruise boat still anchored in Yokohama Bay with a cluster
The Seabourn Ovation arrived from Hong Kong just after 7am this morning with 919 on board – 487 tourists and 432 crew. The Quantum of the Seas arrived from Singapore at 10am with 3,149 passengers and crew. Both arrived at the Phuket Deep Sea Port in Cape Panwa.
Phuket’s Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has also confirmed that at least 17 cruise ships will be coming to Phuket in coming months. Four cruise ships arrive in Phuket this week, according a report in Phuket News. Apart from the two arriving this morning…
• Celebrity Constellation arrives Friday at midday
• Star Clipper arrives on Saturday 5:30am.
The Phuket Public Health Office have confirmed they are screening passengers and crew and following up the coronavirus situation.
“Officers are still screening people for elevated body temperature at Phuket International Airport, bus terminals, piers around the island, and other places,” Dr Thanit said in The Phuket News.
The head of the PPHO also confirmed that the number of people suspected of being infected with the virus in Phuket “keeps decreasing”, but declined to mention how many people in Phuket were currently being observed or were in quarantine.
“There are no confirmed reports of people infected with the virus on board, as some people believe. It is a different cruise ship.”
The PPHO chief was speaking about media reports and the ‘panic’ about passengers on board another cruise ship that was being denied a port, although the MS Westerdam has now been given permission to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, this morning (it arrived at 7am).
Fears of the novel coronavirus has prompted four different nations and the US territory of Guam to deny them entry despite no one on board being diagnosed with the illness that has caused global panic.
The fears appear to stem from confusion between this ship and its sister ship, he Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined in Yokohama, Japan with 174 cases of coronavirus. Referring to the arrival of MS Westerdam in Cambodia today…
“Guests will disembark in Sihanoukville over the next few days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh for forward travel home.” Read more HERE.
The reference to the “infected” cruise liners mentioned at the media conference in Phuket yesterday, refers to the Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordering officials to not let any passengers or crew on the Westerdam cruise ship from Japan to disembark at the Laem Chabang port.
After being denied entry into Japan, Guam, the Philippines and Taiwan, unnerved vacationers on the Westerdam were initially relieved when the cruise ship’s captain announced on Monday that they’d finally be disembarking in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 13. But the ship was back in limbo after Thailand Public Health Minister Anutin Charnverakul shared on Facebook Monday afternoon that it would not be allowed to dock after all. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thai evacuee from Wuhan clear of coronavirus, discharged from hospital
One of the three (out of 138) Thai evacuees from Wuhan, who has been at Sattahip naval base for treatment for coronavirus infection since February 6th, was discharged from hospital Tuesday night.
The deputy director of Queen Sirikit Hospital, Dr Rewat Kitnarong, said this morning that the patient, whose name is being withheld, rejoined the other 136 evacuees, who are being quarantined at guest houses on the base until February 19.
He says the condition of the second victim, admitted to the hospital on February 4, has also improved and a psychiatrist is due to meet with the patient and it is hoped that they will be discharged today as well.
The third confirmed case is in Chon Buri Hospital awaiting further physical checks and an X-ray examination.
Rewat also reminded medical personnel that the Novel Coronavirus should be referred to as Covid-19, the formal name assigned to it by the World Health Organization.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
UK prisoner tested for coronavirus after extradition from Thailand
A British drug suspect, arrested in Pattaya on November 2 before being extradited to the United Kingdom in January, has been tested for the coronavirus.
Thai authorities confirmed the identity of 31 year old Mark Rumble, who was sent back to the UK just over two weeks ago. An official for the Corrections Department says a medical check prior to the extradition on January 27 didn’t reveal any illness. “His body temperature was 36.6C and the lung x-ray was normal.”
Rumble was taken to HMP Bullingdon prison in Oxfordshire, according to Sky News. Prisoners there are now being kept in isolation, with access restricted to the wing of the complex where they are being held.
On the same day Rumble and another prisoner were being tested, a British honeymooner who was removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined off Japan nin Yokohama Harbour over coronavirus fears, announced his first test for the virus was negative. Passenger Alan Steele posted on Facebook:
“Just received great news. My test showed negative to the virus and have now been swabbed for second test. If that comes back negative I get released.”
SOURCE: Sky News
Stranded cruise ship will dock in Cambodia
The Holland American Line, operator of a cruise ship that’s been turned away by five countries over fears of the coronavirus, announced today that Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship dock and its passengers to disembark.
The ship, The Westerdam, with 1455 passengers and 802 crew aboard, will dock at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville tomorrow, the company reports.
The frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej was expected to escort the Westerdam to an undisclosed port in Thailand to disembark its passengers earlier today.
The ship, which has declared it has no sick passengers, has been turned away from five ports already: Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
