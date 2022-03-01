Hong Kong
Hong Kong officials eye China-style lockdown, as bodies pile up in hospitals
Hong Kong officials have not ruled out imposing a strict lockdown, similar to those imposed in China at the start of the pandemic. Officials are facing an increasingly desperate situation as the Omicron variant has run amok in the territory, destroying any hope of attaining the so-called zero-Covid status. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that Reuters reports bodies are piling up in hospitals because mortuaries are full.
For 2 years, Hong Kong managed to keep Covid-19 largely under control, but the Omicron variant has put paid to all that, showing how little officials had done to prepare for a mass outbreak. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has previously said there would not be a city-wide lockdown, relying instead on mass testing of all 7.4 million residents this month. However, Health Secretary Sophia Chan says a lockdown is still an option. She was responding to a radio interviewer who asked her if the measure had been ruled out.
“No. We are still discussing. From a public health perspective, to bring out the best effect of compulsory universal testing, we need to reduce people’s movements to some extent. In order to reduce movements, residents should remain at home or avoid outings as much as possible”.
Having recorded just 12,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, on Sunday, Hong Kong reported 26,000 new infections and 83 deaths in a single day. 91% of those who died were not fully vaccinated, with the majority of them elderly. According to the Reuters report, the virus has torn through the city’s care homes, where vaccination rates among the over 70s were poor prior to the arrival of Omicron.
As the crisis deepens, Beijing has now become more involved in how Hong Kong manages the pandemic. Officials from the mainland are overseeing the construction of temporary hospitals and isolation wards, but patient numbers far outstrip available beds.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa granted 3-month conditional bail
Hong Kong officials eye China-style lockdown, as bodies pile up in hospitals
Health officials admit ongoing surge in infections affecting Favipiravir supply
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Thailand News Update | Jimi Sandu murder suspect arrested in Canada
Health officials say Thailand’s Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day by Songkran
Thai Cabinet Concerned Over Ukraine Fallout I GMT
Government to discuss measures to mitigate economic fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
More than 100 officers investigate local politician fatal shooting
Thailand News Today | Suspicions over Thai actress drowning
Thailand’s ban on “claw” machines could be reversed after Chiang Mai ruling
China straddles diplomatic tightrope on Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s sovereignty
Bangkok police allegedly shoots and kills colleague on accident while drunk
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
Suspect in Jimi Sandu murder case arrested in Canada
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
The new Test & Go – the fine print
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Laos and Thailand agree to re-open border checkpoints
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Reentry4 days ago
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
- Guides1 day ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand3 days ago
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
- Thailand2 days ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
- Bangkok3 days ago
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
- Bangkok2 days ago
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
- Bangkok3 days ago
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok