One of the easiest and most affordable ways to spread sound from your phone or tablet across a room, backyard, or even a beach is by using a portable Bluetooth speaker. The best Bluetooth speakers are not only portable and waterproof but also come with the finest sound quality and battery life.

Since Bluetooth speakers come in a wide range of designs, sizes, and features, it can be hard to choose the best one. However, below, we have compiled 8 Bluetooth speakers that offer the most impressive sound quality, features and will appeal to almost everyone.

Top 8 Bluetooth Speakers to Buy in 2021

While the JBL Flip 5 might not have the most impressive specs, it’s easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can find on the market today. It’s a simple speaker with modest features, but it does its job well, giving you satisfying sounds whether you are indoor or outdoor. It comes in a range of eye-catching colours, and the price is very reasonable.

Specifications

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2

USB charging: No

Battery life: Up to 12 hours playtime

Price: Start from – ฿2,300

Performance

The JBL Flip 5 is a no-frills portable speaker that delivers its promise well. This little speaker sounds clear, sharp, and precise. Even when you turn up the volume and place it in an open space, the speaker won’t sound distorted. Moreover, it boasts an IPX7 waterproof certification, meaning you can submerge it in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes, and it’ll be fully functioning.

Value and Verdict

If you are looking for an affordable, simple Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5 can be an option for you. JBL focuses on performance instead of mind-blowing features with this speaker. As a result, they create one of the best-sounding portable speakers available on the market today. Due to its neat design and IPX7 rating, you can use it outside for a chill day or for a party by the pool.

Today, Bluetooth speakers are not only portable but also super smart. The Bose Portable Home Speaker is possibly one of the best smart portable speakers you can find today. It offers Google Assistant and Alexa alongside its Bluetooth connectivity. On top of that, this minimalist speaker has IPX4 certification, so it’s outdoor-friendly and weather-ready.

Specifications

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay 2

USB Charging: USB-C

Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Price: Start from – ฿13,900

Performance

With a warm and well-balanced soundstage, Bose Portable Home Speaker offers a sensational audio quality. The sound profile is a little boomy, but vocals and lead instruments are clear and present. Additionally, it comes with a companion app that allows you to tweak the sound to your liking, so you can adjust bass and treble. The voice assistant feature is impressive as well. Even if you are in a noisy room or far away from the speaker, it has no problem understanding you.

Value and Verdict

Bose Portable Home Speaker may be small, but it does offer a big sound. It’s lightweight, easy to handle, and its voice assistant capability is fantastic. If you’ve got a lot of budget for a portable speaker, you should consider getting the Bose Portable Home Speaker.

Don’t let the size of the Tribit Stormbox Micro fool you. It might be tiny, but it will pleasantly surprise you with the impressive bass clout and amazing overall sound. Moreover, the combination of its integrated strap and its IP67 dustproof and water-resistant allows you to clip it to your bike’s handlebars or backpack in any weather.

Specifications

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

USB Charging: USB-C

Battery life: Up to 8 hours

Price: Start from – ฿2,990

Performance

The Tribit Stormbox Micro proves that even tiny speakers can deliver great bass. It delivers more bass and a lot more volume than any other Bluetooth speaker in its size range. In addition, It also has a low level of distortion at higher volumes. The sound is mature, detailed, and musical in general.

Value and Verdict

With incredible design and bigger bass and volume than most other tiny speakers, the Tribit Stormbox Micro is an incredible Bluetooth speaker. The only downside of the speaker is its short battery life. Still, we like this speaker very much. It’s a great option for anyone looking for a simple portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds good, easy to take with you, and affordable.

Sonos Move is a great speaker for on-the-go listening as well as being your main wireless speaker at home. It can fill any room with life, and its speakers can connect to nearly all streaming services. In addition, it works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. At home, you can stream music over your Wi-Fi network. On the go, you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

Specifications

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi

USB Charging: USB-C (comes with a charging dock)

Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Price: Start from – ฿19,900

Performance

The Sonos Move delivers an incredible performance. It doesn’t sound like a portable speaker, both in terms of volume and fidelity. The sound is loud and full, and it perfect for both indoors or outdoors. Moreover, it’s versatile, allowing you to listen to a wide variety of genres, at both low and high volumes, pleasantly. Even if you turn the volume up, the speaker will still sound clear and crisp, without any distortion.

Value and Verdict

If you’re looking for a flexible speaker in terms of how it can be used, the Sonos Move might be the one for you. From multi-room set-up in your home to on-the-go portable playback, you can use this speaker anywhere, and it will sound clear and crisp. It’s a bit heavy, and the price tag may sting, but everything that the Sonos Move offers more than makes up for it.

Ultimate Ears (UE) has made a splash in the waterproof Bluetooth speaker market, with the Wonderboom 2 as their biggest hit. It’s not only waterproof but also dustproof, sand proof, and is designed to float. In addition, it comes with Outdoor Boost, which makes it an even better companion outdoors.

Specifications

Connectivity: Bluetooth

USB Charging: No

Battery life: Up to 13 hours

Price: Start from – ฿2,690

Performance

The UE Wonderboom 2 sounds fantastic and gets extremely loud. It plays much louder than you would expect for a speaker this size, especially when you enable Outdoor Boost. Bass is impressive, given its small size. There’s plenty of detail as well. While there might be a bit of distortion at max volume, the music sounds incredible if you keep it below 80%. It boasts a 360 degrees sound system as well, so you get the same audio quality no matter where you sit.

Value and Verdict

There’s almost nothing we don’t like about the UE Wonderboom 2. It offers balanced and pleasing tonality, as well as incredible bass. Additionally, it’s also durable and has long battery life. You can practically take it anywhere you want. Whether you want to take it to the beach, the pool, or inside in your own room, it will sound just as great. With everything that it has to offer, the UE Wonderboom 2 is easily one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get for the money.

The entry-level Sony SRS-XB23 is an impressive Bluetooth speaker that features a 12-hour battery life and an IP67 rating. For its size and price, this outdoor-friendly speaker delivers solid audio. It might not be the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker available on the market, but it’s one that most people will love.

Specifications

Connectivity: N/A

USB Charging: N/A

Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Price: Start from – ฿3,300

Performance

The Sony SRS-XB23 can get fairly loud without a great amount of distortion. In addition, it sounds clearer than any of Sony’s previous Bluetooth speakers, thanks to its passive radiators. Due to its 360 degree design, it has a wide and spacious soundstage. The speaker comes with a companion app as well, which offers a graphic EQ that allows you to adjust its sound to your liking.

Value and Verdict

For a speaker this size and price, the Sony SRS-XB23 can be an exciting option for many people. Its audio performance is good, with solid high-frequency clarity and rich bass depth. Thanks to its durability and build quality, it is a great speaker for any outdoor adventurer.

The Sonos Roam is possibly the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker you can buy this year. It’s smaller and lighter than the Sonos Move, but it sounds just as incredible. It’s bolder and better than most other outdoor speakers at its price. In addition, it comes with an IP67 rating, so it’s completely water and dust resistant, allowing you to bring it to the pool or the beach without any worry.

Specifications

Connectivity: AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

USB Charging: USB-C

Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Price: Start from – ฿10,900

Performance

Despite its small size, the Sonos Roam boasts a powerful sonic performance with prominent bass. Its Trueplay room correction feature can automatically optimize audio reproduction based on the characteristics of the room you’re listening in. This means that you can listen to numerous different genres of music pleasantly because the speaker has a neutral sound profile.

Value and Verdict

With powerful sound, outstanding connectivity features, smart home control, and rugged design, the Sonos Roam is easily the best Bluetooth speaker available today. Thanks to its bass-heavy audio performance, it’s a great speaker to use outdoors. Additionally, it comes with a smart Automatic Switching feature, which makes it easy to use indoors. Most audiophiles may not like its overwhelming low frequencies. Overall, it’s a remarkable Bluetooth speaker, particularly for those who are into powerful bass and want a classy design.

Are you a music fan or do you love the design of the classic Marshall guitar amplifier? If yes, then you will love the Marshall Stockwell II. Besides its interesting design, its audio lives up to expectations as well.

Specifications

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

USB Charging: USB-C

Battery life: Up to 20 hours

Price: Start from – ฿8,299

Performance

Beyond its cool design, Marshall Stockwell II delivers a powerful audio performance with bright highs and rich bass. At moderate volume, the bass sounds rich, full, and powerful. In addition, there’s no distortion even if you max out both the volume and the bass levels. Thanks to the adjustable bass and treble knobs, you can adjust the sound to your liking. Moreover, the battery life is terrific.

Value and Verdict

Marshall Stockwell II sounds killer – its sound is smooth, balanced, and refined. It’s obviously not a party speaker, but it’s a great speaker for smaller spaces and smaller audiences. You can use it in your bedroom, a small room, or even at a picnic or at the beach. The pretty exterior is somewhat resistant, with a splash-resistant silicone finish. It comes at a high price, but there’s no denying that it’s a top-quality Bluetooth speaker.

With the sheer number of Bluetooth speakers available on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one for you. Therefore, be sure that whichever one you choose will meet your performance needs and ultimately will make you happy.

