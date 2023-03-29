FDA urge parents to be cautious after several children ate cannabis edibles in southern Thailand

Picture courtesy of the FDA Thailand

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged parents to be cautious after several children in southern Thailand were hospitalized for consuming cannabis-infused edibles.

The FDA was informed that the children had eaten chocolate cookies that contained high levels of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which the FDA did not approve.

The cookies were labelled “Twix Chocolate and THC 600 MG PER BAG PER 2 Cookies” and were believed to have been smuggled into the country as they had not been imported through FDA checkpoints nor sold online shops, Bangkok Post reported.

The FDA has examined samples of the cookies and confirmed that the products did not have their approval. The agency has set a limit of 1.6 milligrams of THC per bottle/box/sachet for cannabis-infused products, and any such products must have FDA approval. Additionally, the product labels must display a safe consumption recommendation and a noticeable warning message for pregnant and lactating women, children, those with allergies, and those sensitive to THC or CBD. The warning message should also advise against driving after consuming the product as it may cause drowsiness.

The incidents in southern Thailand are not exclusive.

In February, a youngster was hospitalized with severe palpitations and ab irregular heartbeat after a child mistakenly ate some cannabis jellies.

The Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand, and the Paediatrics Society of Thailand raised their concerns just weeks after the decriminalisation of cannabis on June 9 last year. They reported a spate of serious health-threatening, cannabis-related cases, involving a 3 year old child and several other children.

The 3 year old girl ate part of a cookie, containing cannabis, which a relative had stored in the house. The child reportedly became sleepy and subdued and was sent to hospital for treatment, where she eventually recovered.

Another incident involved a 16 year old in Bangkok, with a history of psychiatric problems. He tried some chocolate containing cannabis and vomited. The youngster became anxious and began hallucinating.

The other cases involved teenagers having a reaction to smoking cannabis rather than digesting edibles.

Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, the FDA deputy secretary-general, has advised consumers to purchase only FDA-approved products and to carefully read the labels to see if they contain cannabis or not. Food products containing cannabis or hemp must display the food label and serial number. It is important to note that cannabis products are only for people aged 20 years or older.