Regents International School Pattaya: Offering unique Sixth Form Pathways for your child’s success

Regents International School Pattaya recognises that each student is unique, and their journey towards academic success should be tailored to their individual needs and passions. The school offers an unrivalled choice of subjects, a breadth of experiential adventures beyond the classroom, and, most importantly, two distinct pathways in the sixth form.

Globally Recognised Curricula

The globally recognised British and international curricula, including the trailblazing International Primary Curriculum and an unparalleled choice of subjects at IGCSE, A-level, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), provide students with a strong foundation for success. The school is also proud to be one of the select few in Thailand to offer a choice between A-levels and the IBDP at sixth form.

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)

For those interested in the IBDP, students study six subject groups, including Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individuals and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics, and the Arts. Three of these groups are taken at a higher level, and three at a standard level. Completing the core programme – Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay, and Creativity, Activity and Service – is also essential to achieving their full Diploma. Theory of Knowledge explores critical thinking; the Extended Essay is an in-depth independent research project focusing on a specific subject, and Creativity, Activity, and Service are a range of activities that develop students’ creative skills and well-being while supporting the local community.

A-level Curriculum: a gateway to global higher education

Alternatively, the A-level curriculum provides clear pathways to outstanding higher education across the globe. Students will specialise in three subjects, benefitting from exceptional academic support and the highest standards of teaching in Thailand. The school offers more than 10 subjects at A-level, including art, biology, business, chemistry, design, maths, further maths, physics, psychology, and PE.

Holistic education: beyond academic excellence

Regents International School Pattaya doesn’t just focus on academic excellence. The award-winning wellbeing support, combined with the personalised approach to learning, provides students with a holistic education that takes them wherever they want to go in life – including their first-choice university.

Join Regents International School Pattaya and let them help your child achieve their full potential. Contact admissions@regents-pattaya.co.th or click https://bit.ly/42Fd3L1.

